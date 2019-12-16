Jesus Ferreira earns US Citizenship

It will come as welcome news for US Soccer fans that FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira has finally earned his US Citizenship. Ferreira who is Colombian by birth, and in soccer terms is still eligible to play for them, began his US Citizenship quest when he turned 18.

The son of former MLS MVP and FC Dallas star David Ferreira, Jesus led FC Dallas in scoring in 2019 with 8 goals and 6 assists.

Ferreira has been invited to multiple US Youth training camps in anticipation of getting his citizenship and will likely feature in the US U23s in Olympic Qualifying next year.