Guillen-Lopez and Jones called into US U15 camp

US U15 Boys’ National Team head coach Ross Brady has called up 20 players for the team’s international training camp to be held from May 22-29 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Two defenders from FC Dallas, center back Christian Guillen-Lopez and left back Justus Jones were named in the team.

The U15s will play two friendly matches against Argentina on May 27 and May 29.

U-15 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER – MAY TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Emmanuel Arias (Nashville SC; Antioch, Tenn.), Jason Nemo (Chicago Fire; Evanston, Ill.)

Defenders (6): Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Luca Antongirolami (Sporting KC; Kansas City, Mo.), Christian Guillen Lopez (FC Dallas; Plano, Texas), Justus Jones (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Finn McCraney (Chicago Fire; Darien, Ill.)

Midfielders (6): Vinny Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Christopher Morales (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Dylan Reyes (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire; Niles, Ill.), Niccolo Vafiades (New York City FC; Pelham, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Ikenna Chidebe (LA Galaxy; Rancho Palo Verdes, Calif.), Jamil Danjaji (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Timoni Gbalajobi (Philadelphia Union; Cherry Hill, N.J.), Alexander Hernandez (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Liam Stribling (Nashville SC; Brentwood, Tenn.), Blake Wilson (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.)