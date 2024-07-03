Five DFW locals called into US U17 Women’s Youth National Team

In preparation for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the US U17 Women’s Youth National Team is having a camp running from July 8-16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Five players from the DFW areas have been selected.

U.S. head coach Katie Schoepfer has called up 24 players, 14 of whom were on the roster for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship last February.

From FC Dallas, defender Kiara Gilmore was selected.

Solar SC had three selections: Keeper Evan O’Stenn, defender Jordyn Hardeman, and midfielder Ainsley McCammon.

Of particular note is Kennedy Fuller from Southlake who is a professional with Angel City FC.

On June 22, the USA learned its World Cup path and will face Spain, Colombia and Korea Republic in Group B at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, taking place at two stadiums in the Dominican Republic from October 16-November 3.

US U-17 WYNT DOMESTIC TRAINING CAMP – ATLANTA, GA.

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina FC; Raleigh, N.C.), Evan O’Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas) , Molly Vapensky (Carolina Ascent; Evanston, Ill.)

Defenders (7): Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Wash.), Edra Bello (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Kiara Gilmore (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas) , Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas) , Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Katie Scott (Internationals SC; Fairview, Penn.), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (8): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.), Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave; San Diego, Calif.), Riley Cross (PDA; Chatham, N.J.), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Solar SC; Bedford, Texas) , Y-Lan Nguyen (VDA; Fairfax, Va.), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Micayla Johnson (Michigan Hawks; Troy, Mich.), Ayva Jordan (Slammers FC HB Koge; Las Vegas, Nev.), Mary Long (Slammers FC HB Koge; Mission Hills, Kanas), Kylie Maxwell (Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals; Langhorne, Pa.), Maddie Padelski (Tennessee SC; Nolensville, Tenn.), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.)

The US U17 WYNT wins the 2023 U17 Concacat Championship. (Courtesy US Soccer)