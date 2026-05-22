FCD’s Miguel Coriano called into Puerto Rico U16s for Paraguay games

Puerto Rico has called up their U16 side for a series of games in Asunción, Paraguay, called the Torneo de la UEFA y CONMEBOL. FC Dallas U15 Miguel Coriano has been named to the squad.

Coriano is a U15 center back who is just finishing up the season under coach Scott Jamed. Coriano sometimes plays up for FCD as well as Puerto Rico. He is, of course, also US eligible.

This event will be held at CONMEBOL headquarters.

Puerto Rico Schedule