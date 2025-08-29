FCD’s Diego Garcia called into US U20 National Team camp

FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Diego Cargia has been called into US U20 camp by Coach Rob Valentino. The camp will run from September 1st through the 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

All players on this roster are 2006s, and this is the beginning of the next U20 cycle (and not the team Nolan Norris is with).

U-20 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM (2006) – ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matias Marin (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.), Mohammed Shour (Tacoma Defiance; Seattle, Wash.)

DEFENDERS (8): Freddie Anderson (Cork City FC/IRL; Manchester, England), Riley Dalgado (LA Galaxy; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Christian Diaz (LAFC; San Bernardino, Calif.), Sawyer Jura (Portland Timbers; Bend, Ore.), Owen Presthus (Hartford Athletic; Columbus, Ohio), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Finn Sundstrom (North Carolina FC; Clayton, N.C.), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic; Roseville, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Devon Decorte (Anderlecht/BEL; Southampton, Pa.), Diego Garcia Murillo (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Stiven Jimenez (FC Cincinnati; Riverdale, Md.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Edwyn Mendoza (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Nathan Worth (New York Red Bulls; Chester, N.J.)

FORWARDS (6): Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Edward Davis (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.), Aiden Hezarkhani (Real Salt Lake; Irvine, Calif.)Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City; Bloomington, Ill.), Sal Olivas Jr. (Philadelphia Union; El Paso, Texas)