FCD’s David Jaimes called into Mexico U15s

Mexico coach Marvin Cabrera has named a 22-man U15 side for a camp and games in Chula Vista, CA, from April 12th to the 19th. FCD U15 keeper David Jaimes has been named ot the team.

The Mexico U15s will play two preparation matches against the United States on Thursday, April 16th

and Sunday, April 19th.

Jaimes is frequently listed by FCD as David Jaimes-Martinez. US-eligible, Jaimes has been in some USYNT camps previously.

Meixo U15 Roster

Keepers

David Jaimes, FC Dallas.

M. Ortíz – Atlas

D. Jaimes – FC Dallas

Defense

A. Almaguer – Monterrey

S. Cortés – Pachuca

M. Washington – LAFC

G. Zambrano – Chicago Fire

A. Valdez – Pachuca

U. Torres – América

E. García – Chivas

Midifield

A. Muñoz – América

G. Huerta – Rayo Vallecas

L. Yescas – Levski Sofía

D. Solis – FC Juárez

X. Soria – Colorado Rapids

H. Madera – Tigres

Striker

M. Villarreal – Chivas

J. Serrano – América

N. Salazar – Chivas

R. Muro – Pachuca

H. Godínez – Tigres

I. Estrada – Monterrey