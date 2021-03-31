FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Play has already begun and FCDY 08 Premier has tied one and lost one so far.

I’m told this team had the lowest goals against and most shutouts for 2 consecutive years leading up to becoming an ECNL team.

If you have a team photos of the 08 Premier boys to share send it along.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Leo EnriquezGK
2Caden SchumacherRB
3James BetteridgeDSometimes listed as Cotton-Betteridge
4Collin BaxterLB
6Daniel AguilarF/M
8James Andrey YeagerM
9Cameron WarnerF
10Ougir Vega VelazquezM
11Michael MoyaMFormer FCD DA South
12Kasim MerchantM
14Melvin HernandezM
15Christian SelmonM
17Maximus MarinoF“Are you not entertained!”
18Alessandro ChavezF
19Oliver MarrujoCB
21Ayrton MagnottiFFormer FCD DA South
22Ian CamposD
24Isaiah KolwaD
This may be the greatest selection of names I’ve ever seen.

Coach: Jesse Suarez
Manager: Annabelle Baxter

08 Premier Schedule – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28SoCal Elite FC 086 pmMoneyGram #5
Tues, March 30ID Chelsea Jr 08 DDL4 pmClassic League Complex #6
Wed, March 31RSL-AZ Academy 084 pmMoneyGram #1

