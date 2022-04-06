FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier West Girls for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The third FC Dallas U17 side in the Dallas Cup girls brackets.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Even some jersey numbers would be great.

FCD Youth 05 Premier West Girls

Coaches: Tyler Powell and Israel Salas.

Bracket B: FCDY 05 ECNL, OC Surf 2005 Vasquez, DKSC 05 ECNL

FCDY 05 Premier West plays in the ECNL Regional League, North Texas Conference where they sit in 4th place with an 8-2-0 record and a +29 goal differential. They play in USYS Pro as well (Group E)

FCDY 05 Premier West Dallas Cup Roster

This roster is in alphabetical order because the DC roster had no numbers but after I made the roster in this post I found (some) numbers and positions listed on the ECNL site.

No. Name Pos. Year 5 Sophia Abiodun D 2005 21 Luipta Bueno M 2005 – Monserrat Bueno M 2005 33 Courtney Fuqua D 2005 46 Sara Monet Guindon D 2005 17 Kaylie Harris F 2005 1 Brittnee Hill G 2005 7 Claire Jacobson M/D 2005 0 Taylor McEnaney G 2005 – Adriana Nguyen F/M 2005 3 Madison Pensom M 2005 – Amanda Quinones F 2005 – Karla Rodriguez G 2005 – Riley Sevier M/D 2006 16 Madison Sexton M 2005 8 Casey Storer M/D 2005 26 Carly Walter D 2005 17 Alexis Wegner F 2005 7 Alexis Wert M 2005 5 Rylee Wiese M 2005

FCDY 05 Premier West Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 2 pm OC Surf 2005 Vasquez Toyota 9 April 10 8 am FCDY 05 NTX Premier Toyota 9 April 11 Noon DKSC 05 ECNL Toyota 11