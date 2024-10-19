FC Dallas vs Sporting KC – game info and lineup prediction

And so it ends. Saturday night in Frisco, FC Dallas will take the field for the last time in 2024. It hasn’t been the season anyone wanted and soon the build for 2025 will begin.

11th in the West FC Dallas (38 points, 10-15-8) hosts 13th in the West Sporting Kansas City (31 points, 8–18-7) at Toyota Stadium. Game time is 8 pm.

It’s Decision Day in MLS just not for either of these two teams as both are already eliminated from the playoffs.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Mark Followill, Warren Barton

Apple TV Spanish: Alejandro Luna, Diego Tabares

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7:30 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (upper leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Ruan (groin)

Sporting Kansas City

OUT: Jake Davis (Hamstring)

OUT: Andreu Fontas (Knee)

OUT: Dany Rosero (Ankle)

OUT: Johnny Russell (Groin)

OUT: Khiry Shelton (Calf)

OUT: Remi Walter (Calf)

QUESTIONABLE: Nemanja Radoja (Groin)

FCD Lineup Prediction

Last time out (vs Portland) Interim Coach Peter Luccin ran a 4-3-3 and the defense was pretty solid. So I’m going to predict at back four again with a tweak to a 4-2-3-1.

With Ruan questionable, I’ll stick with the same back four as the last game, and yes, that includes Marco Farfan at center back. This is a prediction, not what I would do.

I think there might be good value to Coach Luccin getting a look at Alan Velasco – since he didn’t show up on the injury list – at the position he might end up playing next year, the 10 underneath.

3rd Degree’s FC prediction for the FC Dallas XI vs Sporting KC, October 19, 2024.

Then again, FCD the season is over and Luccin might go with a chaotic lineup, and then who the heck knows what it would be. Pick any name you want at that point.

I would love for Antonio Carrera to get the start, but Maarten Paes should be back so I left him in.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Logan Farrington

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Omar Gonzalez

Patrickson Delgado

Dante Sealy

Sebastian Lletget

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Sporting KC, October 19, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Katja Koroleva

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Kathryn Nesbitt, Michael Barwegen

4TH OFFICIAL: Drew Fischer

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic, Rene Parra

More Game Info

FCD record: 10-15-8 (38 points, 11th in West)

10-15-8 (38 points, 11th in West) SKC record : 8-18-7 (31 points, 13th in West)

: 8-18-7 (31 points, 13th in West) FCD vs. SKC all-time : 30-29-14 (117 goals scored, 109 goals conceded)

: 30-29-14 (117 goals scored, 109 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC home: 18-12-5 (66 goals scored, 41 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 7-7-3 in MLS play and 7-10-3 in all competitions under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

FC Dallas is 4-12-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-12-3 when conceding first and a record of 1-7-1 when trailing at halftime.

FC Dallas has a record of 5-1-0 when leading at half-time in the MLS this season.

Daniel Salloi has eight goals and two assists against FC Dallas.

Petar Musa ranks 23rd across MLS in xG (11.11) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Logan Farrington and Sebastian Lletget rank first in assists for FC Dallas with eight.

Maarten Paes ranks fourth overall in MLS in saves made with 118.

Sporting will miss the MLS Cup Playoffs for just the third time in the last 14 seasons.

Sporting has won its last seven matches in all competitions when scoring at least twice.

Dallas will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and for the ninth time in 29 seasons as an MLS charter member.

FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kries 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesus Ferreira 2022 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Petar Musa 2024 15