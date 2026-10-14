FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Of all the grunge bands to come out of Seattle, Alice in Chains were the greatest.” Dimebag Darrell

3rd in the West FC Dallas (47 points, 13-7-8) hosts 7th in the West Seattle Sounders (41 points, 11-9-8) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco tonight with a 7:30 pm kickoff. It’s $3 beer and $1 hot dogs night.

There’s a bunch of scenarios by which FCD could clinch a playoff spot, but it’s not worth going through all of them in this space.

Both teams are in good form. Seattle hasn’t lost since August; they tied 5 straight, now won 4 straight. Dallas has just two losses since Leagues Cup, the Vancouver heavy rotation game, and last weekend at Charlotte.

Unfortunately, Dallas haven’t beaten Seattle at Toyota Stadium since May 2022.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 83 degrees at kickoff. Temps staying above 80 throughout the game. 10 mph wind from the SE.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Mike Watts and Phil Neville

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Logan Farrington – Lower Body (Questionable)

Anderson Julio – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Nolan Norris

2 yellows suspended: Patrickson Delgado, Sam Sarver, Shaq Moore

Seattle Sounders FC

Pedro de la Vega – Quad (Out)

Nikola Petković – Knee (Out)

Paul Rothrock – Hamstring (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Peter Kingston

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With Logan Farrington questionable, I’ve got Santi Moreno in the XI for a home game start. I’m not even remotely confident about that choice, though. It could easily be Farrington, Patrickson Delgado, or Daniel Job. Heck, even high press Kaick, which would keep Christian Cappis in with Ramiro. That second 10 is probably the single biggest undecided spot in the team.

I’ve decided to keep Daniel in goal despite his less stellar showing at Charlotte.

And I’m keeping Shaq Moore at left wing back because of Jordan Morris, or Paul Arriola, or Jesus Ferreira. I’m rotating back in Ran Binyamin at right wing back

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Seattle Sounders, October 14, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Clay Holstad

Herman Johansson

Patrickson Delgado

Sam Sarver

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Bernie Kamungo

Nic Simmonds

With Logan Farrington and Anderson Julio both questionable, I threw in Simmonds. Feel free to pick your poison.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders, Oct 14, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Kyle Atkins, Bennett Savage

4th Official: Muhammad Kaleia

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Assistant VAR: Tyler Wyrostek

More Game Info

FCD vs. SEA all-time : 8-18-11 (36 goals scored, 54 goals conceded)

: 8-18-11 (36 goals scored, 54 goals conceded) FCD vs. SEA home: 7-5-7 (23 goals scored, 16 goals conceded)

This is the second matchup of the year between the two sides, with Seattle winning 2-1 in April at Lumen Field. Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris scored for Seattle.

Dallas has lost just two of 18 home matches since August 2025.

Dallas is 9-1-1 when leading at halftime and 12-2-3 when scoring first (opps Charlotte). They are just 1-5-2 when conceding first.

Seattle went from an 11-game MLS winless run to a nine-match unbeaten run.

Dallas is seventh in MLS in most goals scored with 52 and 19th in xG with 44.74. Most importantly, they are third in shot efficiency with 7.26.

Paul Arriola has been involved in five goals in his last four appearances. He played for Dallas from 2022-24, recording 96 appearances, 18 goals, and 14 assists.

Petar Musa has 19 goals, a new single-season FC Dallas record. He’s 6th in MLS with an xG of 15.3.

Former Homegrown Jesús Ferreira spent 2017-24 with FC Dallas, making 181 total appearances and recording 55 goals and 33 assists.

Albert Rusnák leads the Sounders and MLS with 14 assists, while Dejan Joveljić leads Seattle with 12 goals.

Joaquín Valiente leads FC Dallas with 13 assists, including four game-winning assists

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 39th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 71 and ranks 28th in clearances with 30.

Shaq Moore ranks No. 31 in MLS in distance covered with 262.33 km (163 miles).

Seattle has the most road wins in MLS since 2009 (100 road wins).

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 53 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

A new record holder!!!

Player Goals Season Petar Musa 19 2026 Jason Kreis 18 1999 Kenny Cooper 18 2008 Jesus Ferreira 18 2022 Petar Musa 18 2025 Jeff Cunningham 17 2009 Petar Musa 16 2024

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record