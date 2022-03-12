FC Dallas vs Nashville SC – Lineup prediction and game info

FC Dallas hosts Nashville SC tonight at 7:30 pm at Toyota Stadium.
TV and Radio
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7 pm CT.
ONLINE: For viewers inside DFW and the FCDTV Network: fcdallas.com/stream.
Outside the DFW and FCDTV Network: ESPN+
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 7 pm.
Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.
Lineup Prediction
My only change is predicting that Alan Velasco will not only debut but start. The club is going heavy on the probable debut angle, but I’m going one step further.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nanu
Facundo Quingnon
Nkosi Tafari
Franco Jara
Eddie Munjoma
Szabolcs Schön
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Jader Obrian
Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Nicky Hernandez (bilateral leg fasciotomy)
Nashville SC
OUT: Irakoze Donasiyano – Left Thigh
Kit Assignments
Referee Assignments
REF: Ramy Touchan
AR1: Brian Dunn
AR2: Gjovalin Bori
4TH: Jeremy Scheer
VAR: Jon Freemon
AVAR: Jennifer Garner
Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 0-1-1 (1 point – 10th in West)
- NSH record: 1-0-1 (4 points – 4th in West)
- FCD vs. NSH all-time: 1-2-1 (1 goal scored, 4 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. NSH all-time home: 0-1-1 (0 goals scored, 1 goal conceded)
FC Dallas has won just one of its last 14 matches dating back to the beginning of September 2021 (D6 L7). The nine points Dallas has collected in that time is second-worst in MLS ahead of only FC Cincinnati (3).
Including last season’s playoffs, Nashville has lost only one of its last 14 matches (W4 D9, including a penalty shootout loss).
FC Dallas has only won one of the four meetings since Nashville SC joined MLS in 2020.
In 2021, FC Dallas fielded 30 different lineups in 34 matches only using the same lineup in back-to-back games four times. Head Coach Nico Estevez used the same starting XI for the first two matches of his FC Dallas career.
Nashville SC is in the middle of an eight-match road trip before opening the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada on May 1.
Since debuting in MLS, Nashville SC is the league leader in shutouts in the regular season with 23 and
has recorded 15 shutouts in 33 MLS road matches.
Nashville SC owns a 19W-4L-6D overall record when scoring the first goal of the match.
Since 2015, FCD is 79-8-22 when scoring first.
Nashville SC owns a 15W-0L-5D all-time record when scoring two or more goals in a match.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.859 winning percentage and 80-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Franco Jara — (48)
Brandon Servania — (45)
50 MLS STARTS
Marco Farfan — (45)
Paxton Pomykal — (43)
300 MLS APPEARANCES
Matt Hedges — (283)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paul Arriola — (90)
ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS
- LA Galaxy — 233
- FC Dallas — 224
- New York Red Bulls — 222
- Columbus Crew — 219
- D.C. United — 218