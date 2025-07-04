FC Dallas vs Minnesota United – game info and lineup prediction

“It just so happens we be Texicans. Texican is nothing but a human man way out on a limb. This year and next, and maybe for a hundred more. But I don’t think it’ll be forever.” Mrs. Jorgensen

11th in West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-8-6) hosts 3rd in the West Minnesota United (34 points, 9-4-7) at Toyoda Stadium on Friday night with a 7:45 pm kickoff. There are, of course, fireworks after the game.

The Loons’ 4-2-4 road record is just as good as FCD’s, and if dwarfs the FCD home record of 1-6-2.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Carlos Suarez

– FS1: Josh Eastern, Tony Meola

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis. on SiriusXM FC (Ch 157), FCD app, and YouTube]

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Ankle (Out)

Nolan Norris – Ankle (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide – Upper Leg (Questionable)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Questionable)

Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide, Petar Musa, Lucho Acosta

Minnesota United FC

Wessel Speel – Shoulder (Out)

Suspension after yellow card: Joaquín Pereyra

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill has Ramiro, Kaick, and Sebastien Ibeagha back… so I’m predicting all three come back in. Ramio and Ibby seem obvious, and I debated with myself on Kaick, but Patrickson Delgado had a really poor game last time out, and Pedrinho perhaps works better off the bench than a full 90. But you could probably convince me of either. Perhaps the choice will come down to the amount of defense needed, and FCD has been bleeding goals.

With both Osaze Urhoghide and Anderson Julio questionable… I’m going on gut instinct and putting Julio in, but holding out Urhoghide one more week. So Alvaro stays on with Lalas Abubakar on the bench.

3rd Degree’s lineup prediction for FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, July 4, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Patrickson Delgado

Anthony Ramirez

Logan Farrington

Lalas Abubakar

Pedrinho

Leo Chu

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Josh Torquato*

* Short-term signing.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kits for FC Dallas vs Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Jair Marrufo

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson

4TH OFFICIAL: JC Griggs

VAR: David Barrie

More Game Info

FCD vs. MIN all-time : 7-7-5 (27 goals scored, 24 goals conceded)

: 7-7-5 (27 goals scored, 24 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN home: 5-2-2 (19 goals scored, 11 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 4-7-5 on Saturdays and 1-1-1 on non-Saturdays.

FCD is 4-4-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-6-4 when conceding first

Robin Lod remains Minnesota United’s all-time leading goal scorer with 34 goals, with Bongokuhle Hlongwane close behind at 33 goals, across all competitions.

FC Dallas is 2-2-3 when trailing at halftime

Dallas is sixth in aerial challenges won with 276.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 182.

Dallas ranks 24th in xG across MLS with 27.75 xG.

The Burn are tied for fifth in MLS in opponents’ crosses fisted with 11.

Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 20 in MLS.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has recorded eight clean sheets after a scoreless draw against Vancouver on May 28 and currently leads the league in shutouts.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for seventh in MLS in aerial challenges won with 48.

Anderson Julio leads MLS alongside Martin Ojeda in goals on counterattack with three.

Shaq Moore is tied for 14th in MLS in clearances with 29

Minnesota United recently acquired MLS veteran Julian Gressel. Gressel was claimed off waivers and joins Minnesota from Inter Miami.