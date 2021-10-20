FC Dallas vs LAFC – lineup prediction and game info

FC Dallas hosts Los Angeles FC this Wednesday, tonight at 7 pm at Toyota Stadium.

Game Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm CT.

The match will also be shown on Estrella TV (KMPX-29) in Spanish.

ONLINE: For viewers inside DFW and the FCDTV Network, the match will also be streamed live on fcdallas.com/stream.

The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)

LISTEN

English: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 7PM CT.

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

Ricardo Pepi is out, probably. Coach Marco Ferruzi says there is a chance he could be ready in time. Misdirect or real chance? We’ll see. Since Jesus Ferreira has been such a strong force as an off-striker I’m penciling in Franco Jara at the 9. If Pepi can start, it will of course be Pepi.

Facundo Quignon is also out but that’s an easy swap, Edwin Cerrillo played really well against Minnesota United and deserves the spot.

Paxton Pomykal and Jader Obrian on the wings. Brandon Servania was my Man of the Match last game so I have him keeping his spot over Bryan Acosta who is usually slow to rebound after call ups anyway.

Ryan Hollingshead, Ema Twumasi, and Matt Hedges are, pretty much, locks and I’ll stick in Bressan for now at left center back but it could just as easily be Jose Martinez.

Jimmy Maurer has come off the injury list but Phelipe was awesome last game. Still, I will default to Maurer.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Justin Che

Jose Martinez

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Andres Ricaurte

Bryan Acosta

Nkosi Tafari

Freddy Vargas

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)

OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

OUT: Facundo Quignon (thigh injury)

OUT: Ricardo Pepi (foot injury)

LAFC

Questionable: Carlos Vela – R Quad

Questionable: Eduard Atuesta – R Shoulder

OUT: Erik Dueñas – L Knee

OUT: Julian Gaines – Pelvic Stress Fracture

OUT: Mahala Opoku – L Knee

OUT: Alvaro Quezada – Chest

OUT: Eddie Segura – R Knee

OUT: Francisco Ginella – L Knee

Suspensions

SUSPENDED: none



SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Szabolcs Schon, Ema Twumasi

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Jader Obrian, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo …

LFC: Cristian Arango, Jose Cifuentes, Raheem Edwards, Jesus Murillo, Bryce Duke

Officials

REFEREE: Chris Penso.

AR1 (bench): Ryan Graves;

AR2 (opposite): Ian McKay;

4th: Sergii Demianchuk;

VAR: Timothy Ford;

AVAR: Jennifer Garner

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for LAFC at FC Dallas, October 20, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON

Player Goals Club Season Diego Fagundez 13 NE 2013 Ricardo Pepi 13 DAL 2021 Jozy Altidore 9 NYR 2007

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 8,374 minutes and have made 145 appearances in the past 28 matches during the 2021 season, surpassing the 4,949 minutes played during the 2020 MLS regular season.

FC Dallas is tied for 15th in the league with 39 goals scored and tied for 14th with 37 assists, while LAFC is ninth in the league with 43 goals and tied for 11th with 40 assists.

Ricardo Pepi is tied for sixth in the Golden Boot race with 13 goals scored (3 GWG), is the highest-scoring American in the league and one of four players with three multi-goal games.

Szabolcs Schön and Jesús Ferreira lead FC Dallas with six assists.

FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (47) in the Western Conference along with San Jose Earthquakes, while LAFC is 16th in the league with only 42 goals allowed.

Since 2015, FCD is 78-6-19 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.870 winning percentage and 79-5-16 when scoring at least two goals.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have scored a total of 21 goals (53.8% of FCD’s goals) and recorded 15 assists this season.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Franco Jara (43)

Brandon Servania (39)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (43)

Paxton Pomykal (38)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (144)

300 CLUB WINS

LA Galaxy — 362 wins Sporting Kansas City — 337 New York Red Bulls — 336 FC Dallas — 333

HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 232 FC Dallas — 223