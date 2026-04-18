FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, April 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“You think what? I’m gonna walk out with a laser sword and face down the whole First Order?” Luke Skywalker

7th in the West FC Dallas (12 points, 3-1-3) hosts 10th in the West LA Galaxy (8 points, 2-3-2) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

It’s Star Wars Night at Toyota Stadium! Fans will receive a “light-up cheer sticks” (instead of a lightsaber), “while supplies last.”

This game will be the Galaxy‘s 4th game in 11 days (Concacaf Champions Cup), that’s a tough load. FC Dallas is on a ten-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Ramiro – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspended after two yellows: Osaze Urhoghide

LA Galaxy

Matheus Nascimento – Thigh (Out)

Erik Thommy – Thigh (Out)

Jakob Glesnes – Calf (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

The Bernie Kamungo “problem” continues, and now FCD is without Ramiro. The Remiro solution is easier, as it’s quite probable that it will just be Christian Cappis and Kaick in the double pivot.

Assuming Santiago Moreno will still be pushing up his minutes (Sub in at ’45-’55?), and given that Patrickson Delgado was poor again (this time without the stunning goal), I’ve got Joaquín Valiente in at the 10.

The LA attacker that concerns me the most is Gabriel Pec. So while I am tempted to let Louicius Deedson have more games, I want to put Shaq Moore at left wing back to help counter Pec. So Sebastien Ibeagha keeps the right center back spot for now, and Herman Johansson is in at right wing back.

The secondary option is letting Deedson go again, and thus Moore would be RCB. But I don’t like that, so I’m not picking it.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs LA Galaxy, April 18, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Ran Binyamin

Alvaro Augusto

Caleb Swann

Louicius Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Santiago Moreno

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy, April 18, 2026.

Officials

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira II

Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

4th Official: Elvis Osmanovic

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAG all-time : 35-37-13 (129 goals scored, 140 goals conceded)

: 35-37-13 (129 goals scored, 140 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAG home: 26-9-7 (79 goals scored, 54 goals conceded)

Dallas is 2-1-0 in one-goal games.

LA Galaxy is 1-2-1 on the road this year.

Dallas is 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

Los Toros are 0-1-1 when conceding first and 3-0-1 when scoring first.

FCD is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 112.

LA is a higher possession team (51.5% to 44.8%) and generates more shots than Dallas (15.1 to 13.1) but has scored 5 fewer goals.

Dallas is also third in most goals scored in MLS with 15 and 11th in MLS in xG with 12.62, so slightly underperforming.

FCD is also tied for seventh in MLS in successful crosses with 26.

Logan Farrington’s 10th career goal on Feb. 21 made him the fastest — and only — player from the 2024 MLS SuperDraft class to score 10 goals.

Petar Musa leads MLS alongside Sam Surridge in goals scored with seven and is second in MLS in xG with 5.56.

LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil is back from injury.

Osaze Urhoghide leads MLS in aerial challenges with 28.

Marco Reus has recorded six goal contributions in the past seven matches.

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney played for FC Dallas 58 times over two seasons (2005 and 2006). GK Coach Kevin Hartman played for Dallas from 2010 to 2012.

Greg Vanney is just the eighth coach in MLS history to reach 150 regular-season wins (150-135-95).

LAG’s Edwin Cerrillo and Johnny Nelson both played for FC Dallas. Both are “original 10” clubs, so there are a lot of connections between the two.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker