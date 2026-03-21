FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo, March 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Most of Houston will spend eternity in hell.”Billy Graham
9th in the West FC Dallas (5 points, 1-1-2) hosts tied for 7th in the West Houston Dynamo (6 points, 2-1-0) at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. This is the 57th Texas Derby in all competitions.
The first 2,000 fans to enter Toyota Stadium will receive co-branded FC Dallas x WinStar crossbody clear bags.
Broadcast Info
TV: AppleTV
– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Kyndra de St. Aubin
– Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz, Walter Roque
– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)
Osaze Urhoghide – Lower Leg (Questionable)
Houston Dynamo FC
Artur – Lower Body (Out)
Agustin Bouzat – Suspension (Out)
Antonio Carlos – Suspension (Out)
Aliyu Ibrahim – Lower Body (Questionable)
Nicholas Markanich – Suspended: Red Card – Serious Foul Play
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
First things first, my gut is telling me that Osaze Urhoghide will go today, even though he’s questionable for the 2nd straight game. My instinct would be to rest him with the break coming, but Coach Eric Quill is desperate for points before the World Cup, Oz is a warrior, and the collective will think Houston is a team they damn well better beat at Toyota.
The 3-4-3 is a nice tool to have, and it was a fantastic call to use it against the rotated San Diego back line, but Houston isn’t going to rotate, and the Dynamo are a low-possession team just like FCD, which means fewer opportunities to press. So I am predicting a return to the 2-striker 5-3-2.
The one thing is my prediction that is not a prediction, but rather a desire, is keeping Nolan Norris in a left center back. I think his passing was fantastic in the last game, and I want him to go again. The betting man would put his money on Sebastien Ibeagha, and if I’m being honest with my prediction, that’s who it should be. But that’s not who I want it to be.
And I really hope we’ve seen the last of the flipped wingbacks.
Bench Prediction
Jonathan Sirois
Ricky Louis
Sebastien Ibeagha
Ran Binyamin
Sam Sarver
Louicius Deedson
Lalas Abubakar
Patrickson Delgado
Kaick
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Lock
4th Official: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Ismir Pekmic
Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik
More Game Info
- FCD vs. HOU all-time: 16-14-20 (76 goals scored, 68 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. HOU home: 11-4-9 (40 goals scored, 27 goals conceded)
Dallas has scored 76 goals against Houston. The Dynamo has scored 68.
FC Dallas is on an eight-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.
FCD is eighth in crosses in MLS with 54 and sixth in MLS in successful crosses with 15.
Osaze Urhoghide is tied for fourth in aerial challenges with 14 and tied in 11th in clearances with eight.
Dallas is fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 63.
Houston’s Guilherme is tied for third in the league in goals (3), while midfielder Jack McGlynn is tied for second in assists (3).
Michael Collodi is first in MLS in successful long passes from set pieces with 13.
Los Toros are tenth in MLS in xG with 7.5 and tied for ninth in shots across MLS with 52.
Petar Musa leads MLS (T-Brian White) in goals with five. He’s third in MLS in xG with 3.68, leads MLS in shots with 19 (T-Denis Bouanga), is tied for 3rd with 13 shots, and is tied for 2nd with nine shots on target.
Mateusz Bogusz scored his first goal in MLS last week in the 15th minute of second-half stoppage time, marking the second-latest goal in MLS history.
Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer signed with the Dynamo in the 2025 offseason after spending five seasons with FC Dallas.
Dynamo forward Lawrence Ennali is tied for second in MLS in one-on-ones with five, winning four
for an 80 percent success rate.
FCD Coach Eric Quill is from Houston.
Dynamo President of Soccer, and former goalkeeper, Pat Onstad, still holds several regular-season individual series records over Dallas, including seven victories, four clean sheets, and 38 saves.
All-Time FC Dallas Goals
|Player
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|91
|Jesus Ferreira
|48
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|Petar Musa
|39
|Blas Perez
|36