FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo, March 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Most of Houston will spend eternity in hell.” Billy Graham

9th in the West FC Dallas (5 points, 1-1-2) hosts tied for 7th in the West Houston Dynamo (6 points, 2-1-0) at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. This is the 57th Texas Derby in all competitions.

The first 2,000 fans to enter Toyota Stadium will receive co-branded FC Dallas x WinStar crossbody clear bags.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Kyndra de St. Aubin

– Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz, Walter Roque

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide – Lower Leg (Questionable)

Houston Dynamo FC

Artur – Lower Body (Out)

Agustin Bouzat – Suspension (Out)

Antonio Carlos – Suspension (Out)

Aliyu Ibrahim – Lower Body (Questionable)

Nicholas Markanich – Suspended: Red Card – Serious Foul Play

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

First things first, my gut is telling me that Osaze Urhoghide will go today, even though he’s questionable for the 2nd straight game. My instinct would be to rest him with the break coming, but Coach Eric Quill is desperate for points before the World Cup, Oz is a warrior, and the collective will think Houston is a team they damn well better beat at Toyota.

The 3-4-3 is a nice tool to have, and it was a fantastic call to use it against the rotated San Diego back line, but Houston isn’t going to rotate, and the Dynamo are a low-possession team just like FCD, which means fewer opportunities to press. So I am predicting a return to the 2-striker 5-3-2.

The one thing is my prediction that is not a prediction, but rather a desire, is keeping Nolan Norris in a left center back. I think his passing was fantastic in the last game, and I want him to go again. The betting man would put his money on Sebastien Ibeagha, and if I’m being honest with my prediction, that’s who it should be. But that’s not who I want it to be.

And I really hope we’ve seen the last of the flipped wingbacks.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Ricky Louis

Sebastien Ibeagha

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Louicius Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Kaick

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Kevin Lock

4th Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

Assistant VAR: Jeff Muschik

More Game Info

FCD vs. HOU all-time : 16-14-20 (76 goals scored, 68 goals conceded)

: 16-14-20 (76 goals scored, 68 goals conceded) FCD vs. HOU home: 11-4-9 (40 goals scored, 27 goals conceded)

Dallas has scored 76 goals against Houston. The Dynamo has scored 68.

FC Dallas is on an eight-game home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

FCD is eighth in crosses in MLS with 54 and sixth in MLS in successful crosses with 15.

Osaze Urhoghide is tied for fourth in aerial challenges with 14 and tied in 11th in clearances with eight.

Dallas is fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 63.

Houston’s Guilherme is tied for third in the league in goals (3), while midfielder Jack McGlynn is tied for second in assists (3).

Michael Collodi is first in MLS in successful long passes from set pieces with 13.

Los Toros are tenth in MLS in xG with 7.5 and tied for ninth in shots across MLS with 52.

Petar Musa leads MLS (T-Brian White) in goals with five. He’s third in MLS in xG with 3.68, leads MLS in shots with 19 (T-Denis Bouanga), is tied for 3rd with 13 shots, and is tied for 2nd with nine shots on target.

Mateusz Bogusz scored his first goal in MLS last week in the 15th minute of second-half stoppage time, marking the second-latest goal in MLS history.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer signed with the Dynamo in the 2025 offseason after spending five seasons with FC Dallas.

Dynamo forward Lawrence Ennali is tied for second in MLS in one-on-ones with five, winning four

for an 80 percent success rate.

FCD Coach Eric Quill is from Houston.

Dynamo President of Soccer, and former goalkeeper, Pat Onstad, still holds several regular-season individual series records over Dallas, including seven victories, four clean sheets, and 38 saves.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals