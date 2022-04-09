FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

5th Place in the West FC Dallas (2-1-2, 8 points) hosts 6th Place in the West Colorado Rapids (2-1-2, 8 points) today at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Radio and TV

TV (English): XA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7 pm CT.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) in Spanish.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio beginning at 7 pm.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

Paul Arriola isn’t listed on the injury report but Coach Nico called him day-to-day. I feel confident he can at least be on the bench and I will predict Arriola is back in the lineup. Jesus Ferreira should also return.

I will also predict an Edwin Cerrillo return, nothing Facundo Quignon did made me think he will keep the spot.

I would very much like Paxton Pomykal to get a game off soon. Not sure this is the day, but it needs to happen, in my opinion.

3rd Degree’s FCD XI prediction vs Rapids April 9, 2022.

Bench?

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Ema Twumasi

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Eddie Munjoma

Szabolcs Schön

Franco Jara

Facundo Quignon

Kalil ElMedkhar

MLS Kit Assignment

FC Dallas and Colorado rapids kit assignments for week 6 of the 2022 MLS season. (Courtesy MLS)

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

Out:

None

Colorado Rapids

OUT:

Braian Galván (right knee)

Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee)

Oliver Larraz (right leg)

QUESTIONABLE

Lucas Esteves (hamstring)

Officials

REF: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: CJ Morgante

AR2: Eduardo Jeff

4TH: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Joe Dickerson

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 2-1-2 (8 points – 5th in West)

2-1-2 (8 points – 5th in West) COL record : 2-1-2 (8 points – 7th in West)

: 2-1-2 (8 points – 7th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time : 34-26-18 (117 goals scored, 98 goals conceded)

: 34-26-18 (117 goals scored, 98 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL all-time home: 25-8-7 (71 goals scored, 41 goal conceded)

More Game Info

The Rapids took seven points against FC Dallas last season, keeping clean sheets in all of them, including winning each of the last two.

FC Dallas has allowed just three goals in its first five matches this season, equaling its second-best defensive start to a campaign. Dallas allowed just two goals through five matches in the 1999 season.

FC Dallas attempted just five shots against the Fire on Saturday, hitting only one on target. Dallas hasn’t attempted fewer shots in an MLS match in three years.

Former FC Dallas players Bryan Acosta and Michael Barrios make their return to Toyota Stadium once again.

Since 2015, FCD is 81-8-22 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.862 winning percentage and 82-6-17 when scoring at least two goals.

Michael Barrios is one goal away from reaching 40 career goals in MLS.

The Rapids finished the 2020 season tied for the most wins away from home (5).

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Brandon Servania — (49)

50 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan — (49)

Paxton Pomykal — (47)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (93)

ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 233 FC Dallas — 226