FC Dallas vs Chivas, Leagues Cup, August 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“Goats are the cable talk show panelists of the animal world, ready at a moment’s notice to interject, interrupt, and opine. They have something to say about everything, little of it complimentary. They are the most impertinent animals I have ever known.” Jon Katz

6th in the West of MLS, FC Dallas (27 points, 7-5-6), travels to California to face 12th in Liga MX, Chivas de Guadalajara (4 points, 1-1-1) at PayPal Park in San Jose. Kickoff is set for 8 pm CT.

This is game two of Leagues Cup for FC Dallas. The club’s final group game is at Toluca. Toluca is in 3rd place in Liga MX (6 points, 2-0-1).

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

English TV: FS1

Spanish TV: FOX Deportes

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley González

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Josh Torquato – US U20s (Out)

Note: Anderson Julio is not listed on the injury report (it’s likely not a requirement of Leagues Cup), but he has a muscle injury and looks to be out for some time.

Chivas

Santiago Sandoval – Broken finger

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

The temps are going to be approaching the 70s, if not into them, by game time, so I’m less concerned about burnout. Still, some rotation back into the XI is in order. That means Petar Musa back into my XI, as will be Shaq Moore, Partickson Delgado, and Kaick.

Since Logan Farrington was rested mid-week, I’ll stick him in too, but that’s my least confident rotation. Something is going on with him, and I’m not sure what.

I’m going to start Christian Cappis again, but Ramiro is coming on at the half in a pre-planned sub, as he builds up his game fitness. Think of it as a planned rotation. Cappis needs some rest, as there are three more weeks of this intense schedule left.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Chivas in SJ, August 8, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Ramiro

Caleb Swann

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Joaquín Valiente

Sebastien Ibeagha

Clay Holstad

Santigo Moreno

Since FCD didn’t put any “kids” on the bench last game, I’ll follow that lead and go all FCD primary rotation players. There are two open spots on the bench as teams are allowed up to 12.

Leagues Cup Kit Assignments

Kit assignments for Leagues Cup 2026: FC Dallas vs Chivas, August 8, 2026. (Courtesy Leagues Cup)

Officials

REFEREE: Josué Ugalde Aguilar

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Luis Alberto Granados Caldera, Henri Pupiro

4TH OFFICIAL: Keylor Herrera

VAR: Jesús Alberto Montero

AVAR: Marianela Araya Cruz

More Game Info

Chivas tied LAFC 1-1 in their Leagues Cup opener.

Chivas is 2-5 all-time in Leagues Cup and has never advanced past the group stage.

FC Dallas is 2-4 in Leagues Cup and made it to the Round of 16 in 2023.

These two teams met in the 2007 SuperLiga (the predecessor to Leagues Cup) in Frisco, Texas, playing to a 1-1 draw.

Dallas is 4-5-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas is 4-0-1 when leading at halftime and 7-1-3 when scoring first. Conversely, they are 0-4-1 when conceding first.

FC Dallas is 4-3-2 (14 points) on the road in league play this season, although this is not league play.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 29th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide is T-3rd in MLS in aerial challenges with 54 and T-21st in clearances with 24.

Shaq Moore leads FCD in distance covered with 180.35 km (112.06 miles).

Petar Musa leads MLS in goals scored with 13 and is third in MLS in xG with 10.42.