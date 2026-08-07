FC Dallas signs captain Shaq Moore to contract extension through 2028-29

FC Dallas has signed defender Shaq Moore to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with a club option for the 2028-29 season. At 29 years of age, Moore should have several more quality years left in his career.

Moore’s current contract was set to expire at the end of 2026, although there was a club option for 2027.

Named co-captain ahead of the season, Moore made his 100th MLS regular-season start against the LA Galaxy on April 18.

A United States international, Moore has earned 19 caps since making his senior debut in 2018. He represented the U.S. at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, appearing against England and Iran, and later featured for the U.S. at the 2024 Copa América.

A product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Moore joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014. He trained periodically with the FC Dallas first team in 2017 before beginning his professional career in Spain.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs defender Shaq Moore to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season with club options for the 2028-29 season.