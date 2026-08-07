FC Dallas transfers Enes Sali to FC Andorra

According to FC Andorra (LaLiga2) and now confirmed by FC Dallas, Enes Sali has been transferred between the two clubs.

Andorra says Sali has agreed to a one-year deal with an option to extend for two more years. They also say the transfer is for 50% of Sali’s player rights, which means FC Dallas would profit in a sell-on.

In three seasons on the books at FC Dallas, Sali played just one game for the first team, in the 2025 playoffs, getting just 10 minutes off the bench. Sali spent parts of 2025 and 2026 on loan to Al-Riyadh (21 games, 1 g, 1 a). Sali played 25 games for North Texas SC in 2024 with 8 goals and 5 assists. He got just one NTSC game in 2025 before his loan. He helped North Texas SC capture the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

The transfer doesn’t help FCD in terms of open roster spots, internationals, or U22 signings, as he was already off their first-team books.