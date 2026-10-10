FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“A trifling place.” George Washington on Charlotte, NC

3rd in the West FC Dallas (47 points, 13-6-8) travels east to take on 5th in the East Charlotte FC (43 points, 12-8-7) at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT, but weather is going to be a factor.

These two teams have never met in MLS play. Their only previous matchup occurred in Leagues

Cup 2023, where Charlotte defeated FC Dallas in penalties 4-1 in the group stage (July 21).

Charlotte lost their most recent home match 0-1 to Chicago Fire, in which Tim Ream got two yellows and is out for this one. FCD is coming off a 1-0 home win vs LAFC.

Weather

65 degrees and mid-90% chance ot Thunderstorms. It’s going to be raining there most of the day.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles and Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended after one yellow: Daniel, Nolan Norris

2 yellows suspended: Patrickson Delgado, Sam Sarver, Shaq Moore

Charlotte FC

Nimfasha Berchimas – Lower Body (Out)

Archie Goodwin – Lower Body (Out)

Aron John – Upper Body (Out)

Tim Ream – Suspension Red Card (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Djibril Diani, Ashley Westwood

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill was an aggressive player with an aggressive mindset. That mindset is a big part of who he is and what his team is. So I’m taking an aggressive path in this XI. With two weeks of training since the last game, I’m putting Daniel Job into the XI. Quill asked for a player with his profile (Santi Moreno isn’t getting it done), so Job’s in.

I also loved the way the defense looked with Shaq Moore at left wingback and Nolan Norris in. So factoring in the long travel of Bernie Kamungo and Ran Binyamin, I’ve got Norris and Herman Johansson in too. (On the other hand, both are youthful and Quill love him some Bernie, so I could be totally wrong.)

Daniel, off the injury list, also in.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Charlotte FC, Oct 10, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Logan Farrington

Clay Holstad

Santi Moreno

Patrickson Delgado

Sam Sarver

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Bernie Kamungo

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Charlotte FC, Oct 10, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Rhett Hammil

4th Official: Deny Kulasinac

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

More Game Info

FCD vs. CFC all-time : 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded) FCD vs. CFC away: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is unbeaten in six matches and has the third-best away record in MLS this season.

FC Dallas is 7-4-3 (24 points) on the road, 2-0-0 vs. the East.

Before Allan Saint-Maximin arrived, Charlotte lost seven of their first 18 games this season. He has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 6 games.

In their last 14 league matches, CLT is 8-2-4.

FCD is 9-0-1 when leading at halftime and 12-1-3 when scoring first. They are 1-5-2 when conceding first.

Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 366.

Dallas is sixth in MLS in most goals scored with 50, but 18th in MLS in xG with 42.65. Being third in shot efficiency with 7.35 helps make up the difference.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 35th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 70 and ranks 28th in clearances with 30.

Kristijan Kahlina ranks second in MLS for saves per match at 4.3 this season. He leads MLS in saves with 122 and a 76.3 save percentage, both marks being the second-best in his MLS career

Shaq Moore ranks No. 31 in MLS in distance covered with 262.33 km.

CLT has tallied 13 clean sheets in the last 31 home regular-season matches.

Petar Musa is Second in MLS in goals scored with 18 and sixth in MLS in xG with 14.72.

Joaquín Valiente is tied for the MLS lead with 13 assists.

Four CLTFC First Team players represented their national teams over the international window,

including Rodolfo Aloko (Benin), Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati (Israel) and Andrew Johnson (St.

Vincent & the Grenadines).

Charlotte forward Archie Goodwin had surgery on Tuesday (plantar plate tear). He’s out between four to five months.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 53 Petar Musa 52 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

Player Goals Season Jason Kreis 18 1999 Kenny Cooper 18 2008 Jesus Ferreira 18 2022 Petar Musa 18 2025 Petar Musa 18 2026 Jeff Cunningham 17 2009 Petar Musa 16 2024

FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record

Player Assists Season Jason Kreis 15 1999 Michael Barrios 15 2019 Michael Barrios 14 2017 Jason Kreis 13 2000 David Ferreira 13 2010 Mauro Diaz 13 2016 Joaquín Valiente 13 2026