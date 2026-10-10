FC Dallas vs Charlotte FC, October 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“A trifling place.”George Washington on Charlotte, NC
3rd in the West FC Dallas (47 points, 13-6-8) travels east to take on 5th in the East Charlotte FC (43 points, 12-8-7) at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT, but weather is going to be a factor.
These two teams have never met in MLS play. Their only previous matchup occurred in Leagues
Cup 2023, where Charlotte defeated FC Dallas in penalties 4-1 in the group stage (July 21).
Charlotte lost their most recent home match 0-1 to Chicago Fire, in which Tim Ream got two yellows and is out for this one. FCD is coming off a 1-0 home win vs LAFC.
Weather
65 degrees and mid-90% chance ot Thunderstorms. It’s going to be raining there most of the day.
Broadcast Info
TV: Apple TV
– Apple TV English: Christian Miles and Kacey White
– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez and Jesus Bracamontes
– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Anderson Julio – Lower Body (Questionable)
Suspended after one yellow: Daniel, Nolan Norris
2 yellows suspended: Patrickson Delgado, Sam Sarver, Shaq Moore
Charlotte FC
Nimfasha Berchimas – Lower Body (Out)
Archie Goodwin – Lower Body (Out)
Aron John – Upper Body (Out)
Tim Ream – Suspension Red Card (Out)
Suspended after one yellow: Djibril Diani, Ashley Westwood
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Coach Eric Quill was an aggressive player with an aggressive mindset. That mindset is a big part of who he is and what his team is. So I’m taking an aggressive path in this XI. With two weeks of training since the last game, I’m putting Daniel Job into the XI. Quill asked for a player with his profile (Santi Moreno isn’t getting it done), so Job’s in.
I also loved the way the defense looked with Shaq Moore at left wingback and Nolan Norris in. So factoring in the long travel of Bernie Kamungo and Ran Binyamin, I’ve got Norris and Herman Johansson in too. (On the other hand, both are youthful and Quill love him some Bernie, so I could be totally wrong.)
Daniel, off the injury list, also in.
Bench Prediction
Jonathan Sirois
Logan Farrington
Clay Holstad
Santi Moreno
Patrickson Delgado
Sam Sarver
Christian Cappis
Lalas Abubakar
Bernie Kamungo
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
Referee: Drew Fischer
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Rhett Hammil
4th Official: Deny Kulasinac
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Assistant VAR: Tom Supple
More Game Info
- FCD vs. CFC all-time: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. CFC away: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)
FC Dallas is unbeaten in six matches and has the third-best away record in MLS this season.
FC Dallas is 7-4-3 (24 points) on the road, 2-0-0 vs. the East.
Before Allan Saint-Maximin arrived, Charlotte lost seven of their first 18 games this season. He has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 6 games.
In their last 14 league matches, CLT is 8-2-4.
FCD is 9-0-1 when leading at halftime and 12-1-3 when scoring first. They are 1-5-2 when conceding first.
Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 366.
Dallas is sixth in MLS in most goals scored with 50, but 18th in MLS in xG with 42.65. Being third in shot efficiency with 7.35 helps make up the difference.
Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 35th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).
Osaze Urhoghide ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges with 70 and ranks 28th in clearances with 30.
Kristijan Kahlina ranks second in MLS for saves per match at 4.3 this season. He leads MLS in saves with 122 and a 76.3 save percentage, both marks being the second-best in his MLS career
Shaq Moore ranks No. 31 in MLS in distance covered with 262.33 km.
CLT has tallied 13 clean sheets in the last 31 home regular-season matches.
Petar Musa is Second in MLS in goals scored with 18 and sixth in MLS in xG with 14.72.
Joaquín Valiente is tied for the MLS lead with 13 assists.
Four CLTFC First Team players represented their national teams over the international window,
including Rodolfo Aloko (Benin), Liel Abada and Idan Toklomati (Israel) and Andrew Johnson (St.
Vincent & the Grenadines).
Charlotte forward Archie Goodwin had surgery on Tuesday (plantar plate tear). He’s out between four to five months.
FC Dallas All-Time Goals Record
|Player
|Goals
|Jason Kreis
|91
|Jesus Ferreira
|53
|Petar Musa
|52
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|Blas Perez
|36
FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record
|Player
|Goals
|Season
|Jason Kreis
|18
|1999
|Kenny Cooper
|18
|2008
|Jesus Ferreira
|18
|2022
|Petar Musa
|18
|2025
|Petar Musa
|18
|2026
|Jeff Cunningham
|17
|2009
|Petar Musa
|16
|2024
FC Dallas Single-Season Assists Record
|Player
|Assists
|Season
|Jason Kreis
|15
|1999
|Michael Barrios
|15
|2019
|Michael Barrios
|14
|2017
|Jason Kreis
|13
|2000
|David Ferreira
|13
|2010
|Mauro Diaz
|13
|2016
|Joaquín Valiente
|13
|2026