FC Dallas vs Austin FC – game info and lineup prediction

“This is a playoff game, and it’s already playoff time for us.” FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

12th in the West FC Dallas (31 points, 7-11-10) hosts 6th in the West Austin FC (41 points, 11-7-8) at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 pm. Dallas likely needs to get to 42 points or more, that’s 11 points from their 6 games, or – basically – 4 wins in 6.

So, as Coach Quill said, this is a must-win.

Austin FC has, on average, more possession than FC Dallas, but that possession results in virtually the same chances (xG 41.0 to 41.5) and shots on goal (4 to 3.9), but not goals, as FCD is actually better at finishing than Austin (40 goals for FCD to 31 for Austin).

So why is Austin in 6th place and FCD in 12th?

Defense. Austin has allowed 14 fewer goals (48 to 34). That’s 0.5 fewer goals allowed per game.

“Defense wins championships.” Paul “Bear” Bryant

And Nico Estevez, apparently.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

– Apple TV Spanish: Erasmo Provenza, Ivan Kasanzew

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Maarten Paes – Upper Leg (Out) – a.k.a. hamstring

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Michael Collodi – Suspended (red card)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: None

Suspension after 2 yellows: Logan Farrington, Petar Musa, Ramiro, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

Austin FC

Brandon Vazquez – Knee (Out)

Mikkel Desler – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill has been pleased with the chemistry and fight his team has shown, particularly in the last game down a man for so long. I think Quill will mostly stick with that same group in the 3-4-3 (3-5-2), minus a “rotation” with Sebastien Ibeagha coming in for Lalas Aubuakar.

I’ve also shifted Osaze Urhoghide to the middle, which is more a hope than a prediction.

I also think Quill will stick with Shaq Moore as the RCB because it lets him get both Kaick and Ramiro on the field, and it gives him a veteran center back on the bench to sub in if needed.

Michael Collodi is suspended, so Jacob Jackson gets the start. I would expect FCD to sign an emergency keeper today. JT Harms from North Texas SC, perhaps? Does MLS still have a pool keeper? The MLSPA lists Elliott Panicco as being in the MLS pool.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Austin FC, September 13, 2025.

Bench Prediction

JT Harms?

Sebastian Lletget

Louicius Deedson

Sam Sarver

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

Nolan Norris

Pedrinho

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignment for FC Dallas vs Austin FC, Sept 13, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Victor Rivas

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Brooke Mayo, Eric Weisbrod

4TH OFFICIAL: Guido Gonzales, Jr.

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

More Game Info

FCD vs. ATX all-time: 7-2-3 (21 goals scored, 15 goals conceded)

FCD vs. ATX home: 5-0-1 (11 goals scored, 4 goals conceded)

Austin Coach Nico Estévez was the head man in Dallas for two-and-a-half seasons with a 28-29-29 overall MLS record. He was fired halfway (ish) through the 2024 season.

FCD is 4-6-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-9-6 when conceding first

A total of 18 goals have been scored in the first half by FCD and 22 in the second half.

FC Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime.

FCD has had 7 halftime leads this season (4-2-1).

Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 406.

FCD is first in MLS in clearances with 261.

Dallas ranks 24th in xG across MLS with 41 xG.

The Burn is tied for fourth in MLS in counterattack goals (6).

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest speed for FC Dallas this season at 35.28 KPH/21.92 MPH, ranking No. 35 in MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha is tied for ninth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 72.

Anderson Julio is tied in third in MLS in goals on counterattack with three.

Petar Musa is tied for fourth best in MLS in goals from open play with 13.

Sebastien Ibeagha is 10th in MLS in clearances with 45

Owen Wolff registered a goal and an assist in Austin’s last game to bring his team-high tally of goal contributions to 14 in all competitions this season.

Dallas averages 41.6% possession, the second-lowest total in the league.