FC Dallas v Minnesota United postponed

Sunday’s game between FC Dallas and Minnesota United is one of three games postponed in Major League Soccer this weekend.

3rd Degree learned earlier this afternoon that a COVID-19 outbreak within the Minnesota United team had put the game in doubt.

Minnesota United and Major League Soccer later confirmed that two players had tested positive and that the Loons had been forced into quarantine.

A new date for the fixture will be announced shortly.

Orlando City v Columbus Crew was also postponed after two members of the Crew staff tested positive.

The Colorado Rapids’ woes have continued as a fifth player tested positive, in addition to 13 members of staff stretching back to September 24. Their game against the LA Galaxy is the fourth game that Colorado will need to rearrange before Decision Day on November 8.