FC Dallas U19s and U17s head to Guadalajara for games

It’s once again time for the annual FC Dallas U19 and U17 trip to Guadalajara, Mexico. Both teams will be playing a series of games and scrimmages. The two FCD teams leave tomorrow (Saturday, January 17) and return a week later. FCD will be facing both Chivas and Atlas as well as some other local sides.

Seth Wilson, Nico Carrera, David Rodriguez, and Diego Letayf with the FC Dallas U17s during 2019 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (3rd Degree)

This is one of the extra trips that falls outside the scheduled Academy budget and the kids (or families) pay for themselves. So the rosters aren’t at 100%.

Here are the travel squads for both age brackets with jersey numbers and a couple of notes.

U19 Travel Squad

Goalkeepers

0 – Seth Wilson – US 17.

40 – Zach Schawl

Defenders

8 – Erik Centeno

19 – Jesus Veloz

37 – Nico Carrera – Center back, US U17.

5 – Camilo Estrada

17 – Cristian Escribano

Midfielders

10 – Tanner Tessmann – US U20.

62 – Cesar Garcia – Sometimes listed as Cesar Reyes. USYNT

Erick Gunera – Honduran, new player.

36 – Ayden Nocus

14 – Rafael Pinzon

Forwards

13 – Eddie Knight

11 – Diego Maynez

18 – Malik Henry-Scott

24 – Andres Dicun

9 – Gibran Rayo – Newest North Texas SC signing. Mex U16, US U18.

U17 Travel Squad

Goalkeepers

13 – Antonio Carrera – Nico’s younger brother.

30 – Will Watson

Defenders

46 – Justin Che – center back, USYNT.

54 – Slade Starnes – center back.

35 – Jonathan Dadzie

44 – Edu Ruiz

20 – Ty Reynolds – Bryan’s younger brother, right back/mid.

59 – Will Baker

22 – Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas

11 – Micah Kelley – left back.

2 – Alejandro Gonzalez

Midfielders

9. Amjot Narang

10. Ivan Villatoro

11. Santiago Ferreira – Jesus’ little brother

12. Luis Medina

19. Junior Duran

17. Josh Milla

Forwards

1 – Collin Smith – SMH, jersey no. 1. Honestly. USYNT.

65 – PJ Akem – Grown Ass Man (trademark Eddie Johnson)

55 – Jose Gutierrez

21 – Diego Gamez

Notes on Some Missing Names

Beni Redzic and Johnathan Gomez are not traveling. Kevin Bonilla is injured.

Diego Letayf (joined Tigres) and Michael Sosa (signed with an agent) have both left the Academy.