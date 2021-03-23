FC Dallas U17 Girls for Dallas Cup 2021

Earlier today I dropped the Dallas Cup Roster for the FC Dallas U17 boys so it’s now time for the girls. Without a pro team for the women there’s isn’t the pathway to the pros angle for us to cover but since Dallas Cup is bringing back the girls bracket I wanted to give them some publicity.

On the girls’ side, the FC Dallas Academy plays in the ECNL so this is the top team at the club in the U17 age bracket. This group is made up of 2004s. I’ve tried to find some notes on some of the girls. If you want to share some info about these young ladies hit us up on Twitter.

Team Accolades

Second place in the ECNL Texas Conference.

National Ranking: 3rd overall Top Drawer Soccer

4th overall Youth Soccer ranking USA

Players to Watch

I admit it, I don’t know nearly as much about these girls’ teams. But sometimes a stat jumps out at you and makes you say, “Oh my.”

Taylor Zdrojewski – 91 goals this high school season at Celina in just 23 games.

That’s truly remarkable.

U17 Girls Roster for Dallas Cup

No. Name Pos. Note 00 Taylor Richards GK The very rare Jeff Cassar inspired 00! 3 Seoyoon Chang OB “Alex” 5 Abby-Lee Sanogo D/M US National Team Pool/Camp. 6 Eleanor Hays CB HS track athlete. 7 Kaydence Ramirez CM Former Solar SC. Oregon commit. 8 Alena Ultes CM 9 Nia Chacon M 10 Alexis Lee F 13 Jayme Ramirez F Texas Tech commit. 15 Taylor Zdrojewski F HS track athlete. 17 Olivia Ramey GK Oklahoma commit. 19 Bella Carrillo 20 Trinity Egerton D/M 21 Hayden Colson CB HS track athlete. 22 Sisley Stephens M Arkansas Little Rock commit. HS Cross country runner. 23 Piper Hemperly M 24 Sydney Japic D/M Bosnian U17 National Team 26 Rachel Buckle Elon commit.

Coach: Aaron Gordon

U17 Dallas Cup Schedule – Bracket A

Sat, March 27 BVB 04 Premier 12:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #4 Sun, March 28 Albion SC Central CAL AV 04 Academy 2:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #4 Mon, March 29 Solar ECNL 04 Williams 10 am Toyota Soccer Center #7

FC Dallas Girls U17 ECNL.