FC Dallas signs Daniel to a new contract for two seasons with two options

FC Dallas has signed its new goalkeeper, Daniel, to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season with club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons. The 32-year-old Daniel’s full name is Daniel de Sousa Britto, but in Brazilian style, uses a single name for his playing career.

FC Dallas acquired goalkeeper Daniel this summer from the San Jose Earthquakes after three seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, where he made 77 regular-season appearances from 2023-26.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs goalkeeper Daniel to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season with club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-2030 seasons.

3rd Degree’s Take

Good, when you pay a million bucks for a keeper, you want to *keep* him around. He looks quality in the limited minutes so far and should be a solid piece for multiple seasons despite being 32.

While it wasn’t reported, the number will perhaps be better for the FCD salary cap than his old salary.

You can think of this new contract as a two-year deal for the remainder of 2026 plus the 2027 mini-season, then a 2027-28 season. With two options after that.