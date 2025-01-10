FC Dallas pulls trigger on Patrickson Delgado buy option

FC Dallas has exercised the buy option in their 2024 loan of Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado from Independiente del Valle. Delgado signed a three-year contract with a one-year club option. He will occupy an international slot on the roster.

In 2024, Delgado appeared in 23 matches and scored four goals with three assists.

Delgado spent the 2022/23 season on loan with AFC Ajax’s affiliate team Jong Ajax. Delgado is a product of the Independiente del Valle’s youth systemr. Delgado made his professional debut with Independiente Juniors.

Delgado represented Ecuador at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in Brazil. Delgado received his first senior national team call-up for Ecuador’s international friendlies versus Saudi Arabia and Japan in September 2022. He received a callup to Ecuador’s men’s national team Conmebol World Cup qualification matches versus Brazil and Peru for the September 2024 FIFA window.

3rd Degree’s Take

My stance on this one is going to depend on the buy price and salary. I’m not in love with Delagado as a player although at 20 he has plenty of time. There’s certainly some talent.

I thought there was a chance Delgado might end up as a U22 Initiative player here but he is not.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Patrickson Luiggy Delgado Villa

Pronunciation: PA-trihk-suhdiscn dEl-gah-dough

Connect with Patrickson: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: October 17, 2003 (20)

Birthplace: Ibarra, Ecuador

Nationality: Ecuador

Height: 5’10’

Weight: 168

Previous Club: Club de Alto Rendimiento Especializado Independiente del Valle

Transaction: FC Dallas Exercises Purchase Option for Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

Patrickson Delgado makes his MLS debut against CF Montreal, March 2, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)