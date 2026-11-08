FC Dallas playoff schedule vs Portland Timbers confirmed, game one on Saturday, November 21

The dates and start times for FC Dallas’ 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Portland Timbers were announced by Major League Soccer today.

FC Dallas Round One Schedule

Game 1: Portland Timbers at FC Dallas – Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium, Apple TV, FC Dallas Radio Network

Game 2: FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. CT at Providence Park, Apple TV, Fox Sports One, Fox Deportes and the FC Dallas Radio Network

Game 3 (If necessary): Portland Timbers at FC Dallas – Wednesday, Dec. 2, kickoff time to be determined