Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas playoff schedule vs Portland Timbers confirmed, game one on Saturday, November 21

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas playoff schedule vs Portland Timbers confirmed, game one on Saturday, November 21

The dates and start times for FC Dallas2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series against the Portland Timbers were announced by Major League Soccer today.

FC Dallas Round One Schedule

Game 1: Portland Timbers at FC Dallas – Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium, Apple TV, FC Dallas Radio Network

Game 2: FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. CT at Providence Park, Apple TV, Fox Sports One, Fox Deportes and the FC Dallas Radio Network

Game 3 (If necessary): Portland Timbers at FC Dallas – Wednesday, Dec. 2, kickoff time to be determined 

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