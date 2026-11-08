FC Dallas confirmed for Leagues Cup 2027

MLS has announced the slate of teams for the 2027 League Cup, the 5th edition of the tournament, and FC Dallas has been confirmed as a participating club. 18 MLS clubs have qualified for the tournament, which will run from August 3 through September 5, 2027.

The 18 MLS clubs earned their places based on their final standings in the 2026 regular season, with the top nine teams from each conference qualifying to compete alongside all 18 LIGA MX clubs.

The annual Concacaf-sanctioned competition will award three berths to the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2028 edition.

MLS Clubs Qualified for Leagues Cup 2027

Eastern Conference Western Conference Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew

Inter Miami CF

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC

St. Louis CITY SC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

FC Dallas is among the clubs making their fifth consecutive Leagues Cup appearance, having competed in every edition of the tournament.

Additional details, including club rankings, the match schedule and select broadcast and cable television partners, will be announced at a later date.