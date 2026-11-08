FC Dallas confirmed for Leagues Cup 2027

MLS has announced the slate of teams for the 2027 League Cup, the 5th edition of the tournament, and FC Dallas has been confirmed as a participating club. 18 MLS clubs have qualified for the tournament, which will run from August 3 through September 5, 2027.
The 18 MLS clubs earned their places based on their final standings in the 2026 regular season, with the top nine teams from each conference qualifying to compete alongside all 18 LIGA MX clubs.
The annual Concacaf-sanctioned competition will award three berths to the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2028 edition.
MLS Clubs Qualified for Leagues Cup 2027
|Eastern Conference
|Western Conference
|Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew
Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union
|FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo FC
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC
St. Louis CITY SC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
FC Dallas is among the clubs making their fifth consecutive Leagues Cup appearance, having competed in every edition of the tournament.
Additional details, including club rankings, the match schedule and select broadcast and cable television partners, will be announced at a later date.