FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – March 2026

We’re back with a new look! Tables are rather visual, and the last eight years of these roster rankings probably could do with jazzing up. Hopefully, the improvements to add player photos and jersey numbers will help if you’re not familiar with a name or two lower down the roster.

As always, it’s a power ranking and NOT a scientific formula. We look at who did what in the last month, how well they did it, and who was talking about it.

Starting XI 1 -- Petar Musa #9 | F | FCD HIGH: 1 | LOW: 1 What more can you say. MLS Player of the Matchday after scoring a hat-trick against San Diego. Hit the woodwork twice in the second half of Croatia's win over Colombia, and started the move that led to Croatia's only goal against Brazil in a 30-minute run out. - Dan 2 ▲1 Logan Farrington #23 | F | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 The Beaverine is so hot right now! Team of the week. Three goals, two assists in five games. Does Quill need to go 5-3-2 again? - Buzz 3 ▼1 Osaze Urhoghide #3 | D | FCD HIGH: 2 | LOW: 3 Making the team of the week without scoring is quite an achievement. His absence may have been the difference between drawing with San Diego and a win. - Dan 4 ▲1 Christian Cappis #12 | M | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 5 Cappis is the midfield MVP and is tied for key passes on 8 (as a linking mid). In some ways he's the "real" captain as he's Quill's guy to the bone. - Buzz 5 ▲3 Joaquín Valiente #21 | M | FCD HIGH: 5 | LOW: 8 Won his way into the starting lineup and created the winner against Houston. - Dan 6 ▼2 Michael Collodi #30 | GK | FCD HIGH: 4 | LOW: 6 A massive gaff vs Houston opened the floodgates on a a horror 5 minutes, but that aside he's been elite. - Buzz 7 -- Shaq Moore #18 | D | FCD HIGH: 7 | LOW: 7 Shaq has been the team's second-best defender and played every minute. - Dan 8 ▲2 Kaick #55 | M | FCD HIGH: 8 | LOW: 10 We joked on the podcast that Quill invited a new position, the "high press 6." He didn't really invent it, but that's what Kaick has been playing to great effect. - Buzz 9 ▼3 Ramiro #17 | M | FCD HIGH: 6 | LOW: 9 Leads the team in accurate passes and interceptions per 90 minutes. In 80s/90s English that's the 'Steady Eddie' in your team. - Dan 10 ▼1 Herman Johansson #14 | D | FCD HIGH: 9 | LOW: 10 Tied for key passes on 8. Leading FCD in chances created. Full 90 for Sweden in their playoff semi win. Needs to level out his play a bit, strong in attack but can be exposed on D (see Houston). - Buzz 11 ▲1 Sebastien Ibeagha #25 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 12 Ibeagha holds the dubious honor of highest xG without scoring. His 88% duel win-rate and 100% aerial duel wins is impressive. - Dan In the Mix 12 ▲5 Nolan Norris #32 | D | FCD HIGH: 12 | LOW: 17 His passing got him a 2nd game in the XI, can he hold the starting spot? Got a callup for US U21 camp in South Korea. - Buzz 13 ▼2 Bernard Kamungo #77 | D | FCD HIGH: 11 | LOW: 13 Oh Bernie. Absolute magic to set up the stoppage time equalizer against San Diego, and won the penalty earlier in the game, but too many odd choices of lateral pass and some defensive mishaps. - Dan 14 ▲2 Patrickson Delgado #8 | M | FCD HIGH: 14 | LOW: 16 The Bojangles King has been getting late minutes off bench with 4 subs, did get 1 start. Not excelling like late last year. Might need more chicken. - Buzz 15 ▲3 Deedson #7 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 18 Just 14 minutes in the month and they weren't the most impressive, but he's a likely World Cup-bound player and in the Haiti roster for this international window. - Dan 16 ▼2 Ran Binyamin #6 | M | FCD HIGH: 14 | LOW: 16 Love the energy, but has has a ways to go. (4 games, 23 minutes). Scored for Israel in a U21 friendly. - Buzz 17 ▼2 Ricky Louis #15 | M | FCD HIGH: 15 | LOW: 17 I was excited to see Louis' preseason run at wing back continue but his MLS debut at LAFC had other plans. He did get 90 minutes on the wing for NTSC last week. - Dan 18 ▲1 Sam Sarver #28 | M | FCD HIGH: 18 | LOW: 19 The Instagram hero isn't getting much FCD PT (19 minutes) and he's also not playing for NTSC. Has Rickey Louis passed him? - Buzz 19 ▲4 Caleb Swann #27 | M | FCD HIGH: 19 | LOW: 23 Making benches and I know FC Dallas is itching to put out the story of the siblings making their top flight debuts in the same season. - Dan 20 -- Lalas Abubakar #5 | D | FCD HIGH: 20 | LOW: 20 So far in 2026, Abubakar has no PT, no games, and (as far as we know) no injury. He's clearly out of the rotation. Is this it? - Buzz Development Team 21 ▲4 Nick Simmonds #16 | F | FCD HIGH: 21 | LOW: 25 When Musa was questionable last week, FCD held him in town. Otherwise, solid minutes for North Texas SC. - Dan 22 ▼1 Jonathan Sirois #40 | GK | FCD HIGH: 21 | LOW: 22 He's 2nd keeper and working banged up. Collodi has been so strong, Sirois may not see much of the field. - Buzz 23 ▼10 Anderson Julio #11 | F | FCD HIGH: 13 | LOW: 23 There are some rumblings that maybe we shouldn't expect to see Julio back before the World Cup, and FC Dallas moved quickly to bring in Moreno after the injury. - Dan 24 ▲4 Slade Starnes #26 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 28 NTSC's captain who has produced multiple man of the match games in his four 90 minute games. For our money, he's already better than Alvaro. How long before he gets a taste at FCD? - Buzz 25 ▲8 Edu Nys #10 | M | NTSC HIGH: 25 | LOW: 33 North Texas SC's MVP thus far, with a hat-trick against Colorado, but his last two games have cooled off. - Dan 26 ▲5 Natty James #11 | F | NTSC HIGH: 26 | LOW: 31 4 starts in 4, the last 1 unexpectedly at wing back. No goals, but got an assist. A T&T call up came this week. - Buzz 27 ▲3 Diego García #50 | M | FCD HIGH: 27 | LOW: 30 Three starts and a sub appearance for North Texas as Garcia seems to be well out of Eric Quill's first team plans. A replacement for a US U-20 camp. - Dan 28 ▼6 Álvaro #22 | D | FCD HIGH: 22 | LOW: 28 Not playing for FCD so he went down to North Texas... and stank, just like he always does at NTSC. Rumor has him way out of the picture. - Buzz 29 ▼5 Josh Torquato #24 | D | FCD HIGH: 24 | LOW: 29 A second yellow card against Austin FC II put an end to a run of three starts for NTSC, but not in the frame for the big club. Called up for a U-19 camp in Spain, but we don't know if he played in the 4-0 win over Wales. - Dan 30 ▼1 Brooks Thompson #31 | GK | FCD HIGH: 29 | LOW: 30 FCD's 3rd keeper. Will they give him some NTSC minutes at some point? Cause otherwise he might have a year of boredom ahead. - Buzz 31 ▲6 Jaidyn Contreras #20 | M | FCD HIGH: 31 | LOW: 37 Four appearances including a two-assist game, but Enzo Newman's return might restrict Contreras' minutes if his transition to right wingback sticks. - Dan In Reserve 32 ▲9 Jonah Biggar #12 | D | NTSC HIGH: 32 | LOW: 41 To everyone's surprise, except maybe John Gall, the college free agent (DC picked him last year) has started four straight 90 minute games at left center back. - Buzz 33 ▲17 Timothy Ospina #18 | D | NTSC HIGH: 33 | LOW: 50 Starting all four games in the month is a positive, being subbed off at half time in three of those is a concern. - Dan 34 ▲10 Malachi Molina #35 | D | FCD HIGH: 34 | LOW: 44 Molina is on loan to Nashville SC, who loaned him to their Next Pro side Huntsville... where he has four straight 90 minutes performances. Loan working as intended. - Buzz 35 ▲1 Samuel Sedeh #23 | F | NTSC HIGH: 35 | LOW: 36 Rolled an hour-long start against Dynamo Dos into a goalscoring return to the Dallas Cup in Sunday's draw with Fulham. - Dan 36 ▲2 Enzo Newman #29 | D | FCD HIGH: 36 | LOW: 38 He's back in the NTSC team, building his fitness and game. 3 games now a start, building those minutes. His need for PT is probably the reason Molina was loaned. - Buzz 37 NEW Jonah Gibson #25 | D | NTSC HIGH: 37 | LOW: 37 Signed out of the academy at the end of February, Gibson has made three starts and one sub appearance in the month. - Dan 38 ▼12 Tsiki Ntsabeleng #16 | M | FCD HIGH: 26 | LOW: 38 Gotta say that getting just 1 sub appearances in March and being left on the bench 3 times is not good. Don't think he's ever coming back. - Buzz 39 -- Eryk Dymora #13 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 39 | LOW: 39 Made an MLS bench, and getting the minutes for NTX, So far Dymora's best result was losing a penalty shootout where Real Monarchs scored all four attempts. - Dan 40 ▼8 Nico Montoya #57 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 32 | LOW: 40 Injured again. I'm starting to feel like he gets hurt too much. Just 7 games last year and none this year. Not being available can kill a career. - Buzz 41 ▼14 Enes Sali #99 | M | FC Dallas HIGH: 27 | LOW: 41 With the Saudi Pro League's break, Sali has played 43 minutes in one of Al-Riyadh's two games. - Dan 42 -- Favour Aroyameh #8 | M | NTSC HIGH: 42 | LOW: 42 He's made three sub appearances, all kinda meh. It won't shock to see him lose PT to Pela eventually. - Buzz 43 ▲3 Marlon Luccin #19 | M | NTSC HIGH: 43 | LOW: 46 Played 40 minutes in three sub appearances for North Texas. Scored for FC Dallas in the Dallas Cup and supposedly impressed. - Dan 44 ▼4 Daniel Baran #36 | F | FCD HIGH: 40 | LOW: 44 Just two appearances for 24 minutes. The kid has bags of pace, but he just cant get any PT under Gall. - Buzz 45 ▼11 Umberto Pelà #6 | M | NTSC HIGH: 34 | LOW: 45 We're yet to see Pela in a matchday roster. Given his late signing, is there an injury we don't know about? - Dan 46 ▼3 Ian Charles #4 | D | NTSC HIGH: 43 | LOW: 46 Almost ready for his return from injury. Whose spot will he take in the XI? *glances at Gibson* - Buzz 47 ▼12 Geovane Jesus #2 | D | FCD HIGH: 35 | LOW: 47 From participating in preseason training, we've not really heard anything outside of the loan to create roster room for FC Dallas. - Dan 48 ▼3 Zach Molomo #17 | D | NTSC HIGH: 45 | LOW: 48 Molomo is one of the biggest talent to PT mysteries at FCD. A huge ceiling, the highest of any 2008. The fact he can't get on the field is a joke, I'm just not sure who is making the joke. - Buzz 49 NEW Leandro Gonçalves # | D | NTSC HIGH: 49 | LOW: 49 The 21-year-old signed with a week left of the month and a lot of questions over scouting the fourth division of Brazilian soccer. - Dan 50 ▼3 Thomas Burchfield #31 | GK | NTSC HIGH: 47 | LOW: 50 In reality, a paid Acadmey player. He's not ready to help NTSC and may not be for a while. He wasn't rostered for any of the sides in Dallas Cup either. - Buzz 51 ▼3 Isaiah Kaakoush #46 | D | NTSC HIGH: 48 | LOW: 51 Still rehabbing from a torn ACL sustained in August. - Dan 52 ▼3 Kaka Scabin #34 | D | FCD HIGH: 49 | LOW: 52 Out for the year... again. You gotta feel for the kid. Since signing in July of 2024 he's played 1 game for 33 minutes. - Buzz Stock Up Timothy Ospina (+17) Malachi Molina (+10) Jonah Biggar (+9) Stock Down Enes Sali (-14) Geovane Jesus (-12) Tsiki Ntsabeleng (-12)

Comments and Conclusions

There’s a surprise, Petar Musa is top of the pile yet again!

One of the fun things for this bit in the early part of the season is watching how things settle.

Timothy Ospina didn’t really move 17 places; he wasn’t on last month’s ranking after signing on February 27. Malachi Molina, on the other hand, did jump up ten spots. After some initial skepticism over his bizarre loan to Nashville, who then loaned him down to their MLS NEXT Pro team, Molina has played every minute and recorded an assist. One behind him is Jonah Biggar, who has gone from free agent after college to playing every minute in the North Texas back line.

On the other side of things, Enes Sali. Oof, 14 spots dropped. Circumstance may be part of the reason he’s only played one game, but a team in the Saudi Pro League that has only four wins from 26 games should give a fair expectation of more than 621 out of a possible 2,340 minutes in his two loan spells. Similarly, Tsiki Ntsabeleng dropped 12 after making the bench in all four Mamelodi Sundowns games in March, but only saw 20 minutes in one appearance. At least they’re contending for the league title. Geovane Jesus also slides 12 places after what looked like a promising preseason, where we saw the Brazilian on the grass, has turned back into further silence. April 1st is 942 days since Geovane last played for FC Dallas.

Like the new look? Any hot takes on who should be higher or lower?