FC Dallas loans Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay

FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown forward Tarik Scott to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Scott has played 6 times for FC Dallas and 37 times for North Texas SC. He’s scored 15 goals with 4 assists for North Texas SC.

Monterey Bay FC competes in the USL Championship and sits 10th in the Western Conference. During his loan, Scott will reunite with former North Texas SC teammate and captain Nico Gordon.

3rd Degree’s Take

Tarick Scott, after recovering from an ACL/LCL tear in 2023, returned and was tearing it up for NTSC in 2024 with 10 goals in 21 games before FCD did him a disservice and forced FCD’s Logan Farrington into Scott’s starting spot in a misguided search for a trophy. Scott deserved those playoff starts, and the pressure would have served his progression well.

Perhaps expecting to be with FCD more in 2025 than the 2 games he got in 2024, Scott has gotten a mere 4 games worth with the parent club and has mostly been stuck at North Texas again, making 16 starts with 5 goals. Not the same scoring clip we saw the previous season.

So the challenge of a new scene out in California is perhaps a welcome one for the young man, although with just 9 games left in the Monterey season (including tomorrow), it may not be ideal.

Seems to us, FCD hasn’t really supported the young manth progression properly.