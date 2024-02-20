FC Dallas English and Spanish broadcast info for 2024

Every FC Dallas game in 2024 will, of course, be on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. But what else is in the offer? Here are the details that were released by FC Dallas.

MLS Season Pass

All FC Dallas regular season, Leagues Cup, and postseason matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ in 2024.

Once again, the English and Spanish broadcasts for each home match will also be available on MLS Season Pass through a dropdown menu option users can access while watching FC Dallas matches on Apple TV+.

Complimentary, on-demand programming is available in the MLS Season Pass FC Dallas Club Room.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 continue to serve as the local television partners of FC Dallas.

The FC Dallas Minute will air during NBC 5’s Sunday night sports coverage during the 2024 season.

Telemundo 39, who already do extensive coverage for Los Toros, will preview the 2024 season with Reporte FC Dallas: Temporada 2024 on its Telemundo Texas Fast Channel on Saturday, February 24 at 3 pm CT.

English Language Radio Broadcasts

All FC Dallas matches will air in English on the official FC Dallas app (Apple, Google Play).

All FC Dallas broadcasts also return to Talk Radio 1190 and the iHeartRadio app in 2024.

Owen Newkirk continues to serve as the primary FC Dallas play-by-play voice for English language broadcasts with veteran soccer journalist Steve Davis joining him in the broadcast booth.

FC Dallas Reporter Garrett Melcer will provide sideline coverage of FC Dallas matches while Sam Hale will serve as the producer and host of FC Dallas’ pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Spanish Language Radio Broadcasts

All FC Dallas matches will be available in Spanish on the official FC Dallas app.

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Carlos Alvarado returns to the FC Dallas broadcast booth for his 29th season with the franchise to call games in Spanish. Alvarado will be joined by his longtime broadcast partner Raffa Calderon.

The FC Dallas Extravaganza

The FC Dallas Extravaganza will air on 97.1 the Freak and The Ben and Skin Show on Thursdays at 1 pm. Beginning Thursday, February 22nd, with an interview featuring FC Dallas President Dan Hunt.

Throughout the season FC Dallas players, coaches, and members of the front office will join Dallas radio hosts Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade at 1 pm CT on the iHeartRadio station.

North Texas SC Broadcasting

The majority of regular season matches, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches, and MLS NEXT Pro Cup matches for North Texas SC will be available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The rest of the regular season matches will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.