FC Dallas dropping out of MLS is Back Tournament

According to multiple 3rd Degree sources – as first reported by The Athletic – FC Dallas is withdrawing from the MLS is Back Tournament.

Update: It’s official.

Major League Soccer announced today that FC Dallas have been withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament due to 10 players and one member of the technical staff confirmed positive for COVID-19. Each of these positive tests either occurred upon the club’s arrival or within a few days of arrival. The decision was made in the best interest of the health of all players and staff participating in the tournament, and in line with protocols created in conjunction with local and national health authorities and infectious disease experts. Of the 557 players currently in Orlando, Fla. 13 total players have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, 10 of those being FC Dallas players and the remaining three from two other clubs. MLS Statement

Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club’s ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament. The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority. MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

We absolutely agree with the league’s decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff. We’re looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in position to play competitive matches at the highest level. Dan Hunt

As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches, and staff who are in isolation in Orlando, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time. While we’re disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority.” FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez

Reporting with @samstejskal: FC Dallas will not compete in the #MLSisBack tournament, per multiple sources with knowledge of the decision. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 6, 2020

I was caught off guard by this news when I first got it earlier today. This being the 7th day on hotel room lockdown and after two days of negative tests, things seemed to be going in the right direction.

It remains to be seen how MLS will handle FC Dallas dropping out in terms of tournament format.

Key Questions with No Answers

1) Does this mean more positive tests?

2) How does schedule get reorganized considering odd total team number?

3) How does FCD make up these games if they’re to count towards the final standings?

BREAKING: Sources confirm to ESPN that @MLS will announce that @FCDallas has withdrawn from the #MLSisBack tournament. The entire traveling party of the team has been quarantined for 7 days following the positive coronavirus tests for 10 players and 1 coach, last week. — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) July 6, 2020

