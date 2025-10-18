FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps – game info and lineup prediction

Canada is like a loft apartment over a really great party. Robin Williams

This one is for all the marbles.

It’s decision day, 8th in the West FC Dallas (41 points, 10-12-11) heads to Canada to take on the Best in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (63 points, 18-6-9) at 8 pm CT on Saturday at BC Place.

The Caps have scored 65 and allowed just 36. Amazing.

With a win or draw at home against FC Dallas on Decision Day, Vancouver could clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

Your hometown team is in a 4-way fight for 2 spots at the bottom of the West playoff picture. With a win, Dallas is in. After that, it gets messy.

The Burn are in a good’ish spot cause even a tie helps, as it takes San Jose out, and then FCD would just need either Colorado or RSL to lose/draw.

Los Toros can even get in with a loss if SJ doesn’t win and either COL or RSL loses, or if SJ does win, then if both COL and RSL lose. So cheer for SJ/COL/RSL losses, I guess.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern, Calen Carr

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Nacho Garcia

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap & Youtube): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Logan Farrington – Suspended (Out)

Petar Musa – Suspended (Out)

Ramiro – Suspended (Out)

Vancouver Whitecaps

Sam Adekugbe – Achilles (Out)

Tristan Blackmon – Knee (Out)

Sebastian Schonlau – Achilles (Out)

Ranko Veselinović – Knee (Out)

Brian White – Hamstring (Out)

One yellow card away from a fine: Sebastian Berhalter, Belal Halbouni, Mathias Laborda

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With Petar Musa, Ramiro, and Logan Farrington all suspended, Coach Eric Quill is forced into some changes.

I was so tempted to do something interesting, like start Sebastian Lletget at right wing back. If I were the coach, I would do it. I really like this idea. But, admittedly, Lletget can’t go 90 anymore, so that one sub the coach would be forced to make. If you leave him on the bench, he can be a 30-minute weapon.

So I will predict the conservative approach of bringing in both Lalas Abubakar and Sebastien Ibeagha, thus moving Shaq Moore to wingback. (I would really prefer to keep Moore at left center back.) This is the dreaded “change two things to fix one” scenario, and if there were another right wingback, I would take that route. But there isn’t.

Up top, Anderson Julio is a no-brainer. The other wing I debated between Lucious Deedson and Sam Sarver. Deedson mainly on his Haiti form. But in the end, I opted for Sarver cause of his work rate to go all game and even press pretty relentlessly. And the fact that Sarver’s been producing for North Texas SC and playing 90 minutes all the time. Deedson hasn’t been playing enough to assume he can go 90 if needed.

And yes, I predict Maarten Paes will get the nod.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Vancouver, October 18. 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lucious Deedson

Sebastian Lletget

Paxton Pomykal

Nolan Norris

Josh Torquato

Alvaro

Pedrinho

Diego Garcia

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps, October 18, 2025.

*Sigh*

The caps go to their change strip and force FCD into their white/blue abomination. According to our own Dan Crooke, FCD has a 0.67 PPG in the secondary kit. That’s just 2 wins in 18 games.

Officials

Ref: Allen Chapman

AR1: Chris Elliott

AR2: Felisha Mariscal

4th: Alain Ruch

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. VAN all-time : 11-11-9 (128 goals scored, 139 goals conceded)

: 11-11-9 (128 goals scored, 139 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN away: 3-7-6 (14 goals scored, 20 goals conceded)

Vancouver is riding an eight-game unbeaten run that includes five wins and three draws.

FCD went on an eight-game unbeaten streak from Aug. 9 to Oct. 11, 2025.

Dallas is currently on a three-game winless streak versus Vancouver, and their last win in Vancouver was in 2018.

Since arriving in Vancouver, Thomas Müller has tallied seven goals, including three game-winners, and four assists in just seven appearances (5W-0L-2D) across all competitions

Dallas has scored in 12 consecutive matches dating back to July 16.

Dallas is 5-7-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas is 4-10-8 when conceding first.

FCD has scored 23 first-half goals and 27 second-half goals.

Dallas is 2-5-4 when trailing at halftime.

On the road, Dallas is 2-4-6 when conceding first.

Dallas has led at halftime in ten games, posting a 7-2-1 record.

Dallas ranks fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won (472) and is first in clearances (297).

FCD is 22nd in xG (50.4).

Dallas is tied for fifth in counterattack goals (7) and tied for 9th in goals from open play with 44.

Anderson Julio leads the current Dallas roster with three goals each against the Whitecaps. For the Whitecaps, Brian White has scored four times against Dallas.

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 35.28 kph (21.92 mph).

Petar Musa and Sebastien Ibeagha are eighth in MLS with 85 aerial challenges won. Ibeagha is also tied for 12th in clearances (50).

Maarten Paes has 12 opponent crosses punched clear, tied for sixth in MLS.

‘Caps head coach Jesper Sørensen coached Dallas midfielder Christian Cappis at Brøndby IF (’23-’24).