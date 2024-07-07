FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City – game info and lineup prediction

11th in the West FC Dallas (23 points, 6-10-5) travels to Kansas City to take on 13th in the West Sporting KC (17 points, 4-13-5) at 7:30 pm CT at Children’s Mercy Park.

This is the first of back-to-back games at KC, including Wednesday’s US Open Cup Quarterfinal.

With the club and owner’s stated emphasis on the Open Cup, it seems probable Interim Coach Peter Luccin will rotate his side for the first game on Sunday to some extent.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass.

Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

Apple TV Spanish: Oscar Salazar, Luis Gerardo Bucci

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

OUT: Patrickson Delgado (knee)

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (officially upper leg, unofficially hamstring)

OUT: Liam Fraser (officially upper leg, unofficially groin)

Sporting KC

OUT: Felipe Hernández – (Adminstrative leave)

OUT: Logan Ndenbe – (Knee)

Questionable: Robert Castellanos – (Ankle)

Questionable: Nemanja Radoja – (Foot)

Questionable: Dany Rosero – (Hamstring)

Questionable: Remi Walter – (Knee)

Discipline Report

Suspended

DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (Yellow card accumulation)

Suspended on Next Yellow

DAL: Petar Musa

SKC: Jake Davis, Nemanja Radoj

FCD Lineup Prediction

Interim Coach Peter Luccin has some tough calls to make. There is a stated emphasis on the Open Cup from his bosses. But there is also a stated desire to make the playoffs.

With two games in four days does he do a full rotation for one game or the other? Or does he mix and match?

All in on the Cup – Full Rotation Sunday

First, let’s go full rotation and try to maximize the Open Cup game. To do this I built an XI for Wednesday and then took out everyone but Maarten Paes. I chose a 3-4-3 setup because when Sam Junqua plays under Luccin it’s been a 3-4-3. Also, Dante Sealy.

And, yes, I’m bringing up Enes Sali for a start.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas “total rotation” XI at Sporting KC, July 7, 2024.

That might seem a little excessive in rotation for some of you.

Go for Both – Medium Rotation

Up next is some medium rotation in an attempt to win both games while still maximizing the Cup game on Wednesday. I think this is the more likely option.

Remember, Sebastien Ibeagha is suspended for yellow cards.

I for sure want to rest Paul Arriola, Asier Illarramendi, and Sebastian Lletget and I’ll replace them with Ema Twumasi, Nolan Norris, and Tomas Pondeca respectively. Norris and Pondeca have played together for North Texas SC so that’s comfortable. I’m not even putting Illarra on the bench.

Petar Musa rested against FC Cincinnati so he can go. Using a 4-2-3-1 lets me give Bernard Kamungo and Eugene Ansah starts as well.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas “medium rotation” XI at Sporting KC, July 7, 2024.

Bench Prediction for Medium Rotation

Jimmy Maurer

Paul Arriola

Sebastian Lletget

Sam Junqua

Carl Sainte

Logan Farrington

Enes Sali

Dante Sealy

Tarik Scott

If at all possible, I’m subbing out Nkosi Tarafi, Petar Musa, Marco Farfan, and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. All should be able to handle the load if necessary but I’d still like to see them come out around the 60-minute mark or even earlier.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Sporting KC, July 7, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Natalie Simon

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Cameron Blanchard, Eric Weisbrod

4TH OFFICIAL: Allen Chapman

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez, Fabio Tovar

More Game Info

FCD vs. SKC all-time : 30-28-14 (115 goals scored, 106 goals conceded)

: 30-28-14 (115 goals scored, 106 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC away: 12-16-9 (49 goals scored, 65 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 2-8-2 when conceding first.

Dallas is 3-8-0 in games decided by one goal.

20 of FCD’s 29 goals have been scored in the second half.

Dallas is now 6-5-3 in its last 14 matches across all competitions.

Musa is the seventh player in FC Dallas history to score 10 or more goals in his first season. Jason Kreis, Damian Alvarez, Carlos Ruiz, Kenny Cooper, Roland Lamah, and Paul Arriola are the others.

Petar Musa ranks 20th across MLS in xG (7.27) and the highest on FC Dallas. He also ranks fourth in MLS in aerial duels won (60).

Maarten Paes ranks number one overall in MLS in saves made with 90. He also ranks fifth in save percentage (75.8%).

Maarten Paes needs two saves to tie his season-high total that he has reached in only 20 games so far (92 saves in 30 games, 2023).

Petar Musa has covered 121.67 miles (195.80 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 67th across MLS.

Daniel Salloi has eight goals and two assists against FC Dallas. Johnny Russell has six goals and an assist against Dallas.

Sporting ranks ninth in MLS with 1.55 non-penalty goals per match.

Sporting leads MLS with 10 goals from outside the box and has taken 46% of its shot attempts from outside the box, the highest percentage in MLS.

Dallas has attempted 46% of its shot attempts from outside the box, second most in MLS behind Sporting.

Sporting has scored nine goals off set pieces this season, the third most in MLS.

SKC has also conceded 10 goals off set pieces, the fourth most in MLS.

Dallas is tied for third in MLS with nine goals from set pieces.

Sporting has gone 15 straight matches without a draw in all competitions, tied for the third-longest streak in club history

Dallas is winless in 10 regular-season road matches this season with a 0-7-3 away record.

Dallas has 1 away win this season in all competitions, at Tampa Bay Rowdies in the US Open Cup Round of 16.

Asier Illarramendi ranks seventh in MLS in successful take-on percentage (69.2%).