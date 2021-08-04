FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders – lineup prediction and game info

Tenth-place FC Dallas (4-7-5, 17 points) visits first-place Seattle Sounders (9-3-5, 32 points) tonight at 9PM CT. It’s the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #SEAvDAL

TV: 9 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English)

Streaming: 9 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 8:30 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

When you win on the road, you aren’t going to make any changes the next week. Except, in this case, your season MVP is back from the Gold Cup… so I got Bryan Acosta in for Edwin Cerrillo, not that Cerrillo has been poor by any means.

The one wild card might be Matt Hedges or possibly Jose Martinez. If Hedges can start – and perhaps this weekend is more likely – then he could replace Bressan. Nkosi Tafari has played well enough, in my opinion, to keep his spot and Bressan is on a yellow card warning, if he gets a yellow he sits a game.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Kalil ElMedkhar

Franco Jara

Jader Obrian

Freddy Vargas

Matt Hedges

Johnny Nelson

Brandon Servania

Eddie Munjoma

Last weekend, Martinez traveled but didn’t make the bench. So I’m leaving Eddie Munjoma in for now.

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT: Justin Che (lower leg)

Seattle Sounders FC

OUT : Jordan Morris (ACL injury)

: Jordan Morris (ACL injury) OUT : Jordy Delem (right ACL tear)

: Jordy Delem (right ACL tear) OUT : Stefan Frei (left knee sprain/blood clot)

: Stefan Frei (left knee sprain/blood clot) OUT : Nouhou (left adductor strain)

: Nouhou (left adductor strain) QUESTIONABLE: Brad Smith (left adductor strain)

Brad Smith (left adductor strain) QUESTIONABLE : Abdoulaye Cissoko (right patella tendinitis)

: Abdoulaye Cissoko (right patella tendinitis) QUESTIONABLE : Nicolas Lodeiro (right knee surgery)

: Nicolas Lodeiro (right knee surgery) QUESTIONABLE: Josh Atencio (right rib contusion)

Potential Suspension

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Bressan

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

SEA: Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Joao Paulo, Raul Ruidiaz, Danny Leyva

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Jader Obrian, Ema Twumasi, Franco Jara

Officials

REFEREE: Fotis Bazakos.

AR1 (bench): Nick Uranga;

AR2 (opposite): Kevin Lock;

4th: Joshua Encarnacion;

VAR: Daniel Radford;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Bazakos MLS Career:

113 games;

FC/gm: 24.9;

Y/gm: 3.7;

R: 23;

pens: 37

MLS Kit Assignments

The image MLS posted for this game is a Seattle vs San Jose kit set…. so I’ll assume FCD is in their red and blue.

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Sounders FC 12 wins, 42 goals …

FC Dallas 7 wins, 28 goals …

Ties 7

AT SEATTLE:

Sounders FC 9 wins, 29 goals …

FC Dallas 1 win, 8 goals …

Ties 2

The Seattle Sounders are undefeated in the last nine league meetings between the teams in Seattle and have won 10 of the 13 meetings there all-time. The only FCD win at Lumen Field came in 2011, a 1-0 victory on May 25.

Over the past five seasons, Sounders have outscored FC Dallas 14-1 in four regular-season meetings at CenturyLink Field. The FCD goal there last year ended a 460-minute goalless string over all competitions in Seattle.

The Sounders were defeated in back-to-back home contests for the first time since July 21-Aug. 4, 2019.

Paxstreet Boys. The front four of Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Szabolcs Schön, and Jesús Ferreira have all started the previous two games together and combined for five of FCD’s last six goals. It’s also a young core to build around with an average age of 19.75 years old.

Seattle is currently in first place in the Western Conference with a 9-3-5 record (32 points). Brian Schmetzer’s team also holds the best defensive record with just 13 goals conceded.

However, the Sounders have lost their last two games (1-0 to San Jose and 3-1 to Kansas City) with both defeats coming at home at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz’s 11 goals this season currently rank first in MLS, while João Paulo leads the club with five assists.

Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade leads the league with 51 interceptions, spearheading a defensive effort that is tied for first in MLS with seven shutouts.

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 47-51-15 during the month of August with a 0.482 winning percentage.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 4,127 minutes and have made 78 appearances in the past 16 matches during the 2021 season. Last season, FC Dallas’ Homegrowns played 4,949 minutes. #PlayTheKids

FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league along three other teams with 20 goals scored, while Seattle Sounders FC is sixth with 25 goals.

FC Dallas is 19th in the league with 24 goals allowed through 16 games, while Seattle has allowed the least amount of goals (13 in 17 games).

FC Dallas has allowed the most goals (6) during the final 15 minutes of the first half, while Seattle has allowed only four goals during the first half.

FC Dallas had a 2-2-0 record (0.500 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while Seattle Sounders FC is 5-2-0 (0.714 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.

Since 2015, FCD is 76-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.894 winning percentage and 77-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Bryan Acosta (49)

Jimmy Maurer (44)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (45)

Jimmy Maurer (44)