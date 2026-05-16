FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes, May 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

7th in the West FC Dallas (19 points, 5-4-4) travels to the coast to take on 2nd in the West San Jose Earthquakes (29 points, 9-2-2) at 9:30 pm CT from PayPal Park.

FC Dallas actually has 8 road wins at San Jose, but this ain’t that San Jose. The Quakes are 2-1-4 vs. FCD in their last seven league meetings.

Their goals for are similar; the Quakes lead 29 to 25, but San Jose is much stingier with just 11 goals allowed to FCD’s 19.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Eric Quill – Red Card (Deliberately Leaving TA to Dissent)

Suspended after next yellow: Osaze Urhoghide

Suspended after two more yellows: Nolan Norris

San Jose Earthquakes

Vitor Costa- Lower Body (Out)

Earl Edwards Jr. – Lower Body (Out)

DeJuan Jones- Lower Body (Out)

Niko Tsakiris – Lower Body (Out)

Timo Werner – Lower Body (Out)

Dave Sarachan – Red Card – Deliberately Leaving TA to Dissent

Suspended after next yellow: Preston Judd

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Look, Vancouver is good. That game wasn’t about a breakdown in the system, but rather talent and mindset. So I’m sticking with Quill’s new flex 4-4-2. A few rotations back into the XI should take place.

Herman Johansson, back in after being a sub last game, shifts Shaq Moore central.

Ramiro looked tired midweek, and Christian Cappis played well, so I’m putting Cappis in the middle with Kaick.

Logan Farrington played well on Wednesday and deserves a start, but Santiago Moreno played well last weekend. So I’m putting both in. I think Farrington can do the wide defensive work, so I’m putting him into the right mid flex position, and he can flex up to the front line.

With Michael Collodi having a down game midweek, keep an eye out for a possible Jonathan Sirois start. Although I’m not predicting it.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at San Jose Earthquakes, May 16, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Joaquín Valiente

Sebastien Ibeagha

Nick Simmonds

Ramiro

Lalas Abubakar

Caleb Swann

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes, May 16, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Goodness, that’s awful. Double dark and double yellow.

Officials

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeﬀrey Greeson, Nick Balcer

4th Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Kevin Stott

Assistant VAR: Tom Felice

More Game Info

FCD vs. SJ all-time : 22-31-23 (95 goals scored, 119 goals conceded)

: 22-31-23 (95 goals scored, 119 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ away: 8-18-13 (46 goals scored, 67 goals conceded)

Dallas is 2-4-0 in one-goal games.

The Quakes’ 9-2-2 start is the best in club history after 13 games, dating back to 1974.

The Caps are 3-0-2 over their last 5 games.

Dallas is 3-0-0 when leading at halftime and 5-1-2 when scoring first. They are also 0-3-1 when conceding first. Hum…

FCD is 7th in crosses in MLS with 157.

The Quakes were on an 8-game unbeaten streak in the league and a 10-game undefeated run across all competitions before Wednesday’s loss to Seattle.

Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 190.

Preston Judd has 6 goals in his last 5 MLS games and 9 goal contributions (7g/2a) in his last 8 league

games.

FCD is tied in 6th in most goals scored in MLS with 25 and is 9th in MLS in xG with 21.47.

The Burn are 7th in total distance covered in MLS with 1514.71 km (941.20 miles).

Petar Musa is 2nd in MLS in goals scored with 11 and 3rd in MLS in xG with 9.18.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 22nd fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Ousseni Bouda has five goal contributions (3g/2a) in his last five league games as a starter.

Osaze Urhoghide ranks third in MLS in aerial challenges with 38 and tied in 17th in clearances with 18.

Paul Marie has four assists in his last four league games.

Former FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez is the Quakes Academy Director.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker