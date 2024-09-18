FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – game info and lineup prediction

10th in the West FC Dallas (34 points, 9-12-7) travels to the Wasatch Mountains to take on 4th in the West Real Salt Lake (47 points, 13-7-8) in American First Field at 8:30 pm CT.

With six games to play, FC Dallas sits 5 points behind Minnesota United for the last playoff spot tied with Austin FC on 34 points (but holding a +8 in the goal difference decider).

We can do all kinds of point total goal calculations, but it comes down to this:

FC Dallas needs two more wins in the last six games than Minnesota while equalling Austin FC to make the playoffs.

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if they beat Dallas and Austin FC loses at LAFC.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Blake Price, Paul Dolan

Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman, Claudio Suarez

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 8 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Real Salt Lake

OUT: Kevin Bonilla – Knee

OUT: Pablo Ruiz – Knee

QUESTIONABLE: Javain Brown – Leg

QUESTIONABLE: Nelson Palacio – Knee

SUSPENDED

RSL – Cristian Arango

RSL – Alexandros Katranis

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD

DAL – Asier Illarramendi

FCD Lineup Prediction

I wrote a piece the other day about Interim Coach Peter Luccin and his 3-4-3. Luccin also has the healthiest roster he’s had in a while with just three long-term injuries remaining, two of whom are out for the season.

Ruan is back from his training knock which shifts Paul Arriola to left back in my prediction.

The more interesting decision comes in the middle. I bring Show back in next to Asier Illarramendi which means Sebastian LLetget can return to the higher position thus sending Tsiki Ntsabeleng to the bench. But Coach Luccin does love him some Tsiki. So it could get interesting in the middle box 4.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction at RSL, Sept 18, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Ema Twumasi

Alan Velasco

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Omar Gonzalez

Bernard Kamungo

Logan Farrington

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at RSL on Sept 18, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Allen Chapman

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Rockwell, Nick Uranga

4TH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas

VAR: Daniel Radford

ASSISTANT VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

More Game Info

FCD record: 9-12-7 (34 points, 10th in West)

9-12-7 (34 points, 10th in West) RSL record : 13-7-8 (47 points, 4th in West)

: 13-7-8 (47 points, 4th in West) FCD vs. RSL all-time : 23-14-12 (75 goals scored, 59 goals conceded)

: 23-14-12 (75 goals scored, 59 goals conceded) FCD vs. RSL away: 9-12-5 (32 goals scored, 37 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 6-4-2 in MLS play under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

FC Dallas is 4-10-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-9-3 when conceding first.

RSL’s recent 15-game MLS unbeaten run established a new record for the longest single-season streak in team history and tied 2nd longest in MLS history.

17 of Dallas‘ 44 goals have been scored in the first half compared to 27 in the second.

FC Dallas has a record of 1-5-1 when trailing at halftime.

FC Dallas is unbeaten in their last 19 MLS matches when leading at half-time (W13, D6) dating back to May 19, 2022, against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (L1-2).

FC Dallas has yet to concede a goal from a free kick. (I assume this means direct from a free kick.)

FC Dallas has faced 18 shots from counterattacks – only LAFC and Real Salt Lake have faced fewer.

Petar Musa ranks 16th across MLS in xG (9.97) and the highest on FC Dallas.

When Chicho Arango scores (15 of 26 MLS matches this year) RSL is 11-3-1.

Maarten Paes ranks second overall in MLS in saves made with 107. Paes also ranks No. 10 in balls won (45).

Ruan has covered 157.33 miles (253.21 km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He also reached the top-speed of 22.27 MPH (35.84 Km), the fastest by an FC Dallas player and is the 12th fastest in MLS.

FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kries 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesus Ferreira 2022 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Petar Musa 2024 14