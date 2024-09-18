Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – game info and lineup prediction

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – game info and lineup prediction

10th in the West FC Dallas (34 points, 9-12-7) travels to the Wasatch Mountains to take on 4th in the West Real Salt Lake (47 points, 13-7-8) in American First Field at 8:30 pm CT.

With six games to play, FC Dallas sits 5 points behind Minnesota United for the last playoff spot tied with Austin FC on 34 points (but holding a +8 in the goal difference decider).

We can do all kinds of point total goal calculations, but it comes down to this:

FC Dallas needs two more wins in the last six games than Minnesota while equalling Austin FC to make the playoffs.

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if they beat Dallas and Austin FC loses at LAFC.

    Broadcast Info

    TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
    Apple TV English: Blake Price, Paul Dolan
    Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman, Claudio Suarez

    English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App.  Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 8 pm CT with Sam Hale.

    Spanish Radio:  FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

    MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

    FC Dallas 

    OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)
    OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)
    OUT: Liam Fraser (upper leg)

    Real Salt Lake

    OUT: Kevin Bonilla – Knee
    OUT: Pablo Ruiz – Knee
    QUESTIONABLE: Javain Brown – Leg
    QUESTIONABLE: Nelson Palacio – Knee

    SUSPENDED
    RSL – Cristian Arango
    RSL – Alexandros Katranis 

    SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD
    DAL – Asier Illarramendi

    FCD Lineup Prediction

    I wrote a piece the other day about Interim Coach Peter Luccin and his 3-4-3. Luccin also has the healthiest roster he’s had in a while with just three long-term injuries remaining, two of whom are out for the season.

    Ruan is back from his training knock which shifts Paul Arriola to left back in my prediction.

    The more interesting decision comes in the middle. I bring Show back in next to Asier Illarramendi which means Sebastian LLetget can return to the higher position thus sending Tsiki Ntsabeleng to the bench. But Coach Luccin does love him some Tsiki. So it could get interesting in the middle box 4.

    3rd Degree's FC Dallas XI Prediction at RSL, Sept 18, 2024.
    3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI Prediction at RSL, Sept 18, 2024.

    Bench Prediction
    Jimmy Maurer
    Sam Junqua
    Ema Twumasi
    Alan Velasco
    Tsiki Ntsabeleng
    Omar Gonzalez
    Bernard Kamungo
    Logan Farrington
    Patrickson Delgado

    MLS Kit Assignments

    MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at RSL on Sept 18, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)
    MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at RSL on Sept 18, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

    Officials

    REFEREE: Allen Chapman
    ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Rockwell, Nick Uranga
    4TH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas
    VAR: Daniel Radford
    ASSISTANT VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

    More Game Info

    • FCD record: 9-12-7 (34 points, 10th in West)
    • RSL record: 13-7-8 (47 points, 4th in West)
    • FCD vs. RSL all-time: 23-14-12 (75 goals scored, 59 goals conceded)
    • FCD vs. RSL away: 9-12-5 (32 goals scored, 37 goals conceded)

    FC Dallas is 6-4-2 in MLS play under interim head coach Peter Luccin.

    FC Dallas is 4-10-0 in games decided by one goal.

    Dallas is 3-9-3 when conceding first.

    RSL’s recent 15-game MLS unbeaten run established a new record for the longest single-season streak in team history and tied 2nd longest in MLS history.

    17 of Dallas‘ 44 goals have been scored in the first half compared to 27 in the second.

    FC Dallas has a record of 1-5-1 when trailing at halftime.

    FC Dallas is unbeaten in their last 19 MLS matches when leading at half-time (W13, D6) dating back to May 19, 2022, against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (L1-2).

    FC Dallas has yet to concede a goal from a free kick. (I assume this means direct from a free kick.)

    FC Dallas has faced 18 shots from counterattacks – only LAFC and Real Salt Lake have faced fewer.

    Petar Musa ranks 16th across MLS in xG (9.97) and the highest on FC Dallas.

    When Chicho Arango scores (15 of 26 MLS matches this year) RSL is 11-3-1.

    Maarten Paes ranks second overall in MLS in saves made with 107. Paes also ranks No. 10 in balls won (45).

    Ruan has covered 157.33 miles (253.21 km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He also reached the top-speed of 22.27 MPH (35.84 Km), the fastest by an FC Dallas player and is the 12th fastest in MLS.

    FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

    PlayerSeasonGoals
    Jason Kries199918
    Kenny Cooper200818
    Jesus Ferreira202218
    Jeff Cunningham200917
    Ariel Graziani200015
    Petar Musa202414

