FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, August 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“We didn’t have turtles and frogs in Utah.” Cael Sanderson

5th in the West FC Dallas (30 points, 8-5-6) travels to Utah tonight to take on 7th in the West Real Salt Lake (28 points, 8-6-4) at America First Field in Sandy with an 8:30 pm CT kickoff.

These two teams are separated by just 2 points, making this a proverbial “6-pointer” between two teams who will be jockeying for playoff position down the stretch. Both teams have lost just once in their respective last 5 in all competitions.

This is the Jason Kreis Derby. Kreis scored the first goal in club history for both these franchises.

Weather

Partly cloudy, low 90s at kickoff. Wind 10 mph from the North. Sunset 8:19 pm.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

– Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Daniel – Lower Body (Out)

Anderson Julio – muscle injury (Out)

Suspended after one yellow: Sam Sarver, Daniel, and Osaze Urhoghide.

2 yellows suspended: Christian Cappis, Patrickson Delgado

Update: Oz isn't suspended vs RSL because he had one yellow card taken off for good behavior; MLS just didn't update. So NOW he's one card away from a 1-game suspension. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) August 18, 2026

Real Salt Lake

Zach Booth – Hamstring (Out)

Griffin Dillon – Foot (Out)

Emeka Eneli – Knee (Out)

Justen Glad – Adductor (Out)

Ariath Piol – Achilles (Out)

Morgan Guilavogui – Concussion (Questionable)

Zavier Gozo – Excused absences (being transferred to Crystal Palace)

Suspended after one yellow: Morgan Guilavogui

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Osaze Urhoghide isn’t suspended; see my tweet above. Being the man, he stays in. Nolan Norris is back, and I’m going to “reward” Lalas Abubakar’s solid game in Austin by letting him stay in the XI with Shaq Moore at right wing back, giving Herman Johansson a midweek rest. Johansson and Sebastien Ibeagha will be be avilable to sub in.

Ramiro was really poor last game, so he rests, giving us a Christian Cappis / Kaick double pivot. Petar Musa and Joaquín Valiente keep their spots, and while Santi Moreno was excellent, his newly revealed pubis injury has me resting him with Patrickson Delgado into his spot.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at RSL, August 19. 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Sebastien Ibeagha

Josh Torquato

Clay Holstad

Ran Binyamin

Sam Sarver

Santi Moreno

Herman Johansson

Logan Farrington

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kits for FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, August 19, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Kevin Lock

4th Official: Trevor Wiseman

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

More Game Info

FCD vs. RSL all-time : 25-15-13 (82 goals scored, 64 goals conceded)

: 25-15-13 (82 goals scored, 64 goals conceded) FCD vs. RSL away: 10-13-5 (35 goals scored, 40 goals conceded)

In MLS, Dallas is 5-0-1 when leading at halftime and 8-1-3 when scoring first. But they are just 0-4-1 when conceding first. Might be important.

RSL has qualified for the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals; they face Club León.

But RSL is on a five-game winless streak in MLS action dating back to May 16,

FCD is fourth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 274.

Los Toros are 12th in total distance covered in MLS with 2193 km (1362 miles)

FCD is tied for seventh in most goals scored in MLS with 34 and 11th in MLS in xG with 31.74. Most importantly, they are seventh in shot efficiency with 2.26.

Petar Musa leads MLS in goals scored with 14 and in xG with 11.63.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 29th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks tied-third in MLS in aerial challenges with 54 and tied 20th in clearances with 25.

In four of RSL’s five August matches, RSL rookie Sergi Solans has found the back of the net.

FC Dallas All-Time Goals