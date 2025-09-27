FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – game info and lineup prediction

“No matter what time of year I come here [to Portland], people always say the same thing: ‘It’s not usually like this’.” Garrison Keillor

9th in the West FC Dallas (37 points, 9-11-10) travels to the Pacific Northwest to face 7th in the West Portland Timbers (43 points, 11-10-10) on Saturday night at 9:30 pm CT at Providence Park, one of the great venues in MLS.

FCD is rolling since sending Lucho Acosta packing; they are 4-1-4 since. 4 games left, that 42-point total prediction is within sight.

On the other hand, Los Toros has won only one game on the road at Portland in its entire history, on April 13, 2016.

With a win, the Timbers will clinch a playoff spot.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern, Jamie Watson

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Natalia Astrain

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Maarten Paes – Upper Leg (Questionable) – a.k.a. hamstring

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Questionable)

Nolan Norris – International Duty (U20 World Cup)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa, Ramiro

Suspension after 2 yellows: Patrickson Delgado, Logan Farrington, Kaick, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

Portland Timbers

Jimer Fory – Hip (Questionable)

Felipe Carballo – Lower Body (Out)

Jonathan Rodriguez – Lower Body (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Why would Coach Eric Quill change anything? The team is rolling.

While Maarten Paes and Paxton Pomykal were listed as questionable and appear to have traveled, I don’t think either would jump into the lineup. I actually don’t think either will be on the bench.

Paes has two massive World Cup Qualifying matches for Indonesia coming up, so he and the team won’t want to rush him back and put that at risk. Not while Jacob Jackson is hot, and Michael Collodi was playing really well before his red card.

With no mid-week games, I don’t think anyone needs a rest. Lalas Abubakar for Sebastien Ibeagha would be the one I might consider.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction for FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, Sept 27, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Sebastian Lletget

Louicius Deedson

Sam Sarver

Lalas Abubakar

Josh Torquato

Alvaro

Pedrinho

Anderson Julio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, Sept 27, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Chris Penso

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliot

4TH OFFICIAL: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Geoff Gamble

More Game Info

FCD vs. POR all-time : 12-9-10 (52 goals scored, 36 goals conceded)

: 12-9-10 (52 goals scored, 36 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR away: 1-8-5 (11 goals scored, 19 goals conceded)

FC Dallas won consecutive games for the second time this season on Sept. 20. The club is unbeaten in six straight overall since Aug. 9.

Portland is coming off a 1-1 draw at Vancouver on Wednesday.

Dallas has scored in nine consecutive matches dating back to July 16.

At Providence Park, the Timbers are 9-3-5, with 28 goals scored across all competitions in 2025

If Diego Chara starts, it will be his 400th MLS start, making him the first field player to reach 400 starts with 1 club. He will be the 5th field player to reach 400 and one of two active players.

Dallas is 4-6-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas is 3-9-6 when conceding first and is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime.

On the road, Dallas is 2-3-5 when conceding first.

Dallas has led at halftime in nine games, posting a 6-2-1 record.

FCD has scored 21 first-half goals and 24 second-half goals.

Dallas ranks fifth in MLS in aerial duels won (438) and tied for first in clearances (282).

FCD is 23rd in xG (45.26).

Dallas is tied for fifth in counterattack goals (7) and tied for tenth in goals from open play with 40.

Dallas ranks fourth in aerial challenges

Petar Musa has 32 goals in two seasons – Most in club history over a two-season span. He has 16 goals this season (4th in MLS).

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 35.28 kph (21.92 mph), ranking No. 36 in MLS, and is tied for fourth in MLS with three counterattack goals.

Sebastien Ibeagha is eighth in MLS with 78 aerial challenges won. He is also tied for 8th in clearances (50).

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record

Player Goals Season Jason Kreis 18 1999 Kenny Cooper 18 2008 Jesus Ferreira 18 2022 Jeff Cunningham 17 2009 Petar Musa 16 2024 Petar Musa 16 2025

Someone get me a Teemah from Killer Burger, please.