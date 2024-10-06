FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – game info and lineup prediction

In their entire history, FC Dallas has won just once in Portland. One single game. Los Toros are 1-8-4 overall there, to be exact.
11th in the West and, unfortunately, eliminated FC Dallas (37 points, 10-15-7) travel to Oregon and attempt to play spoiler against 9th the West Portland Timbers (45 points, 10-15-7) at 6 pm CT on Sunday in Providence Park.
The Timbers are currently sitting in the final playoff spot and will be all in on this one having lost to Austin mid-week.
Is there anything left for FCD to play for then?
Getting above Austin and not being the worst team in Texas?
Personal pride?
To impress the next coach be it Interim Coach Peter Luccin or someone else?
To help Luccin get that job?
Your mileage may vary.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Apple TV English: Nate Bukaty, Devon Kerr
Apple TV Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 5:30 pm CT with Sam Hale.
Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)
OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Fraser (upper leg)
QUESTIONABLE: Maarten Paes (wrist)
Even though Fraser is listed as questionable, he can’t play. The club put him on season-ending IR a couple of months back.
Portland Timbers
OUT: Mason Toye (Back)
Suspended Next Yellow
POR: Diego Chara, Kamal Miller
FCD: None
FCD Lineup Prediction
While the team is eliminated, Interim Coach Peter Luccin is not. He’s still trying to win a job so I think he’ll be going for as many points as he can compile. Get ahead of Austin, close that margin to the last playoff spot. In other words, he won’t be playing the kids.
So I predict a full-throttle XI with a couple of notes.
First, Maarten Paes is back in training with his wrist wrapped but now there is nothing to play for. So protect that wrist for his call-up and start Jimmy Maurer again. No, not Antonio Carrera. There is too much risk FCD stinks it up this game and the kid gets shelled.
Second, FC Dallas has a decision to make on Patrickson Delgado’s buy option. So I can imagine a call from Andre Zanotta suggesting Delgado play and play in his “real” spot. So I’m taking off Alan Velasco so Delgado can play higher as a 10. Why Velsaco off? Cause Providence Park is turf and FCD is eliminated. The season is over, protect the player.
With his straight-to-locker-room sub stunt last game, I’m sure Petar Musa and Peter Luccin had a discussion, but I think Luccin is tough-minded, won’t hold a grudge, and won’t feel the need to bench his striker. Keep an eye on that though, taking a seat is quite normal for something like that. This could easily be Logan Farrington.
Bench Prediction
Antonio Carrera
Sam Junqua
Ema Twumasi
Logan Farrington
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Omar Gonzalez
Bernard Kamungo
Alan Velasco
Sebastian Lletget
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
REFEREE: Armando Villarreal
ASSISTANT REFEREES: Micheal Barwegen, Jeffrey Swartzel
4TH OFFICIAL: Matthew Thompson
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
ASSISTANT VAR: Fabio Tovar
More Game Info
- FCD record: 10-15-7 (37 points, 11th in West)
- POR record: 12-11-9 (45 points, 9th in West)
- FCD vs. POR all-time: 11-9-9 (47 goals scored, 34 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. POR away: 1-8-4 (11 goals scored, 19 goals conceded)
Under Peter Luccin, FC Dallas is 7-7-2 in MLS play (including 1-6-2 away) and 7-10-2 in all competitions.
On average, Dallas has averaged 2.12 goals per game and allowed 1.94 under Luccin.
Dallas is 3-12-3 when conceding first and has a record of 1-7-1 when trailing at halftime. They have also scored 20 goals in the first half and 32 in the second half. Not a great combo.
No FC Dallas player has been sent off during the current campaign with a straight red card.
Logan Farrington is one of six players in MLS history to record multiple games with a goal and an assist off the bench in a single season. He also leads FCD with 8 assists.
The Timbers have made it to MLS Cup every third year over the last decade (2015, 2018, 2021).
FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record
|Player
|Season
|Goals
|Jason Kries
|1999
|18
|Kenny Cooper
|2008
|18
|Jesus Ferreira
|2022
|18
|Jeff Cunningham
|2009
|17
|Ariel Graziani
|2000
|15
|Petar Musa
|2024
|15
1 Comment
I’m assuming no geovane jesus this season?