FC Dallas at Portland Timbers – game info and lineup prediction

In their entire history, FC Dallas has won just once in Portland. One single game. Los Toros are 1-8-4 overall there, to be exact.

11th in the West and, unfortunately, eliminated FC Dallas (37 points, 10-15-7) travel to Oregon and attempt to play spoiler against 9th the West Portland Timbers (45 points, 10-15-7) at 6 pm CT on Sunday in Providence Park.

The Timbers are currently sitting in the final playoff spot and will be all in on this one having lost to Austin mid-week.

Is there anything left for FCD to play for then?

Getting above Austin and not being the worst team in Texas?

Personal pride?

To impress the next coach be it Interim Coach Peter Luccin or someone else?

To help Luccin get that job?

Your mileage may vary.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Nate Bukaty, Devon Kerr

Apple TV Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik, Diego Valeri

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 5:30 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Liam Fraser (upper leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Maarten Paes (wrist)

Even though Fraser is listed as questionable, he can’t play. The club put him on season-ending IR a couple of months back.

Portland Timbers

OUT: Mason Toye (Back)

Suspended Next Yellow

POR: Diego Chara, Kamal Miller

FCD: None

FCD Lineup Prediction

While the team is eliminated, Interim Coach Peter Luccin is not. He’s still trying to win a job so I think he’ll be going for as many points as he can compile. Get ahead of Austin, close that margin to the last playoff spot. In other words, he won’t be playing the kids.

So I predict a full-throttle XI with a couple of notes.

First, Maarten Paes is back in training with his wrist wrapped but now there is nothing to play for. So protect that wrist for his call-up and start Jimmy Maurer again. No, not Antonio Carrera. There is too much risk FCD stinks it up this game and the kid gets shelled.

Second, FC Dallas has a decision to make on Patrickson Delgado’s buy option. So I can imagine a call from Andre Zanotta suggesting Delgado play and play in his “real” spot. So I’m taking off Alan Velasco so Delgado can play higher as a 10. Why Velsaco off? Cause Providence Park is turf and FCD is eliminated. The season is over, protect the player.

With his straight-to-locker-room sub stunt last game, I’m sure Petar Musa and Peter Luccin had a discussion, but I think Luccin is tough-minded, won’t hold a grudge, and won’t feel the need to bench his striker. Keep an eye on that though, taking a seat is quite normal for something like that. This could easily be Logan Farrington.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI at Portland Timbers, October 6, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Antonio Carrera

Sam Junqua

Ema Twumasi

Logan Farrington

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Omar Gonzalez

Bernard Kamungo

Alan Velasco

Sebastian Lletget

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Portland Timbers, October 6, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Armando Villarreal

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Micheal Barwegen, Jeffrey Swartzel

4TH OFFICIAL: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

ASSISTANT VAR: Fabio Tovar

More Game Info

FCD record: 10-15-7 (37 points, 11th in West)

10-15-7 (37 points, 11th in West) POR record : 12-11-9 (45 points, 9th in West)

: 12-11-9 (45 points, 9th in West) FCD vs. POR all-time : 11-9-9 (47 goals scored, 34 goals conceded)

: 11-9-9 (47 goals scored, 34 goals conceded) FCD vs. POR away: 1-8-4 (11 goals scored, 19 goals conceded)

Under Peter Luccin, FC Dallas is 7-7-2 in MLS play (including 1-6-2 away) and 7-10-2 in all competitions.

On average, Dallas has averaged 2.12 goals per game and allowed 1.94 under Luccin.

Dallas is 3-12-3 when conceding first and has a record of 1-7-1 when trailing at halftime. They have also scored 20 goals in the first half and 32 in the second half. Not a great combo.

No FC Dallas player has been sent off during the current campaign with a straight red card.

Logan Farrington is one of six players in MLS history to record multiple games with a goal and an assist off the bench in a single season. He also leads FCD with 8 assists.

The Timbers have made it to MLS Cup every third year over the last decade (2015, 2018, 2021).

FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kries 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesus Ferreira 2022 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Petar Musa 2024 15