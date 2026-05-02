FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls, May 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

I’m taking a Greyhound, on the Hudson River Line. I’m in a New York state of mind. Billy Joel

8th in the West FC Dallas (13 points, 3-3-4) travels to the Big Apple to take on the 11th in the East Red Bulls of New York (12 points, 3-4-3) on Saturday night with a kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm CT at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

While FCD is just 1 point better than New York, the Red Bulls give up a lot more goals, with 25 allowed compared to FCD’s 15. Perhaps there will be some goals there for the taking?

Bradley Wright-Phillips will be inducted into Legends Row in a post-match ceremony. The number 99 is retired at Red Bull New York in honor of the striker’s incredible career in our colors.

Ed note: Retiring numbers in soccer is stupid. You honor the past by wearing the numbers with pride. See the number 10 for more details.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Callum Williams, Calen Carr

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspended after two more yellows: Osaze Urhoghide, Nolan Norris

Red Bull New York

A.J. Marcucci – Knee (Out)

Justin Che – Hamstring (Questionable)

Suspended after one more yellow: Ronald Donkor

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

The usuals are all back and available. Since I still believe FCD is at its most dangerous with Petar Musa & Logan Farrington up top, I went with that. Then I put Santiago Moreno into the 10 spot, dropping Joaquín Valiente.

In defense, with Herman Johansson healthy, I put him back in at right wing back. Then, since Shaq Moore at left wingback with Sebastien Ibeagha at right center back is better than running out Deedson at wingback, I went with the former combo.

I also left Ramiro out, despite his organizing value, cause, for my money, Christian Cappis and Kaick are both better.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at New York Red Bulls, May 2, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Sam Sarver

Ran Binyamin

Louicius Deedson

Nick Simmonds

Ramiro

Lalas Abubakar

Joaquín Valiente

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at NYRB, May 2, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Justin Howard, Ben Pilgrim

4th Official: JC Griggs

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Assistant VAR: TJ Zablocki

More Game Info

FCD vs. RBNY all-time : 12-24-7 (65 goals scored, 71 goals conceded)

: 12-24-7 (65 goals scored, 71 goals conceded) FCD vs. RBNY away: 8-14-3 (31 goals scored, 39 goals conceded)

Dallas is 2-0-0 when leading at half and 3-0-2 when scoring 1st. They are 0-3-1 when they concede 1st. Seems kind of important.

The Red Bulls are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run against FC Dallas, with their last defeat on March 11, 2012. RBNY are on a 10-match unbeaten streak against Dallas at home that began on April 15, 2007.

FCD is fifth in crosses in MLS with 136.

Los Toros are third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 159.

FCD also runs a lot as they are sixth in total distance covered in MLS with 1165.17 km (724 miles).

Dallas is tied for 8th in most goals scored in MLS with 18 and 10th in MLS in xG with 17.28.

Petar Musa leads MLS with 9 goals (tied) and is 4th in MLS with a 7.33 xG. His 35 shots is 4th in MLS.

Former FCD Homegrown Justin Che joined NYRB this offseason.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 20th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Cade Cowell has a goal and two assists in just over 300 minutes.

Michael Collodi is tied for second in MLS in successful long passes from set pieces with 26.

18-year-old Julian Hall leads NYRB with six goals scored through 10 matches.

Osaze Urhoghide ranks second in MLS in aerial challenges with 35.

Emil Forsberg has four goal contributions in his last four appearances across all competitions at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker