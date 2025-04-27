FC Dallas at Inter Miami – game info and lineup prediction

“No Messi, No Party.” Pretty Much Everyone

10th in the West FC Dallas (12 points, 3-3-3) travels east to face 5th in the East Inter Miami CF (18 points, 5-0-3) at 4 pm CT at Chase Stadium.

Miami had a Concacaf Champions League semifinal game at Vancouver on Wednesday, which they lost. The two teams meet again in leg 2 next Wednesday. So expect some rest and rotation for Miami after dropping game 1 to the Caps. Probably even Lionel Messi.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham

– Apple TV Spanish: Pablo Ramirez, Jesus Bracamontes

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert and Steve Davis.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Léo Chú – Knee (Out)

Marco Farfan – Leg (Out)

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out)

Sebastian Lletget- Upper Leg (Out)

Petar Musa – Ankle (Out)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee (Questionable)

Although the injury list is starting to pile up again, it’s lovely to see Pomykal upgraded to questionable.

Suspension after 1 more yellow: Ramiro

Suspension after 2 more yellows: Lucho Acosta, Eric Quill

Inter Miami

David Ruiz – Hamstring (Out)

Baltasar Rodríguez – Hamstring (Out)

Suspension after 1 more yellow: Benjamin Cremaschi

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Coach Eric Quill doesn’t have a whole lot of choices because of his injury situation, which is eating up a lot of his usable depth.

Until he can find a quality wing that makes it worth dropping an 8, FCD will probably be in this 4-3-2-1, although last week with Pedrinho in for Lucho Acosta, it was much more of a straight 4-3-3.

I’m going to throw in a positional swap I hope to see happen. I’d like to see Kaick as the central 6, swapping Ramiro to the right side 8. I think Quill is building toward eventually using Kaick being the cornerstone 6, and this is a step in that direction as he gets the other 8s healthy.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Inter Miami, April 27, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Lalas Abubakar

Bernie Kamungo

Patrickson Delgado

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Pedrinho

Diego Garcia

Alvaro Augusto

Tarik Scott

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kits for FC Dallas at Inter Miami, April 27, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Lukasz Szpala

AR1: Cameron Blanchard

AR2: Nick Uranga

4TH: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Armando Villarreal

AVAR: Craig Lowry

More Game Info

FCD vs. MIA all-time : 2-0-1 (4 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

: 2-0-1 (4 goals scored, 2 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIA away: 1-0-0 (1 goal scored, 0 goals conceded)

The last time these two teams met was possibly the high-water mark in Alan Velasco‘s career to this point, the Round of 16 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Inter Miami ultimately came out on top in penalties following a thrilling 4-4 draw in regulation. One could argue that the Cup game was the reason Boca Juniors paid $12 mil for him.

FCD is 3-2-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is s 1-0-2 when conceding the opening goal away from home in MLS. (Which is remarkably good)

Dallas ranks fifth in aerial challenges won with 129.

The team is second in MLS in clearances with 93.

Dallas ranks 22nd in xG across MLS with 12.08 xG. (Ugh)

FC Dallas has yet to concede a goal from outside the penalty area, or from a corner kick or a free kick.

The FCD starting XI has featured players from seven or more different countries four times this season.

Léo Chú has the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 35.3 KPH/21.9 MPH, ranking No. 8 in MLS.

Osaze Urhoghide is tied for second across MLS in aerial challenges won with 32.

Sebastien Ibeagha ranks 15 in MLS in clearances with 15.

In 2025, FC Dallas used 8 different lineups in 9 games.

8 of Dallas‘ 10 goals scored this year have come in the 15 minutes just before or just after halftime.