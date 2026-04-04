FC Dallas at DC United, March 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm. John F. Kennedy

8th in the West FC Dallas (2-1-2, 8 points) heads up east to face the 6th place team in the Eastern Conference, DC United (2-2-1, 7 points) at 6:30 pm CT at Audi Field.

These two teams are similar in that neither possesses the ball (DC 40%, FCD 44%), although FCD gets a lot more shots than DC (13.4 shots/game to 8.8).

FCD friends Lucas Bartlett and Brandon Servania play for DC United.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Francisco X. Rivera, Warren Barton

– Apple TV Spanish: Sergio Ruiz, Walter Roque

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

D.C. United

Bibi Hakim Karamoko – Illness (Out)

Kye Rowles – Not Due to Injury (Out)

Gabriel Segal – Lower Leg (Out)

Aaron Herrera – Lower Leg (Questionable)

Louis Munteanu – Lower Leg (Questionable)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

First, as expected, Santiago Moreno traveled. Now, that could be just to build affinity in the squad, but with a new DP signing, I’m going to predict he’s on the bench. A couple days training, probably, isn’t enough to start. But, his presence does lead me to select the 3-4-3 that Coach Eric Quill has used in the last two games, as it better enabled him to get Moreno on the field.

Quite obviously, I could easily be way off here, and it could be the 5-3-2 with the Perfect Parington up top.

Second, the 3-4-3 means only one high striker, which you might assume would be Petar Musa. But with his games and travel during the international break, combined with Logan Farrington being in camp with FCD, I’m predicting a little Musa rotation/rest on the bench for this one.

So does Herman Johanson get rest, too? No, his national team coach rested him after game one and… well… there isn’t a second choice right wing back at the moment, not really. Not without doing something like starting Sebastien Ibeagha at right center back and Shaq Moore at right wingback, which I think isn’t a good idea.

I also think Nolan Norris has done enough to keep the starting spot over Ibeagha.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at DC United, April 4, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Jonathan Sirois

Ricky Louis

Sebastien Ibeagha

Ran Binyamin

Santiago Moreno

Louicius Deedson

Lalas Abubakar

Patrickson Delgado

Petar Musa (Nick Simmonds?)

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at DC United, April 4, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Referee : Rubiel Vazquez

: Rubiel Vazquez Assistant Referees : Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Rhett Hammil

: Gerard-Kader Lebuis, Rhett Hammil 4th Official : Sergii Boiko

: Sergii Boiko VAR: Shawn Tehini

Shawn Tehini Assistant VAR: Mattew Rodman

More Game Info

FCD vs. DCU all-time : 23-17-8 (83 goals scored, 82 goals conceded)

: 23-17-8 (83 goals scored, 82 goals conceded) FCD vs. DCU away: 7-10-5 (36 goals scored, 51 goals conceded)

FCD is 1-0-0 when leading at halftime, 0-1-1 when conceding first, and 2-0-0 when scoring first.

Dallas is third in MLS in aerial challenges won with 77.

FCD is 9th in total distance covered in MLS with 588.1 km (365.43 miles) and 9th in MLS in xG with 9.49.

Dallas is 4th in MLS in successful crosses with 20.

Petar Musa is 2nd in MLS with 6 goals, 6th in xG at 4.19, 3rd in shots with 22, 3rd in shots on target with 11.

Osaze Urhoghide is tied for fifth in MLS for aerial challenges with 16 and tied in 11th in clearances with eight.

This is an old series; Jason Kreis leads Dallas with 11 goals scored versus DC, and Raul Diaz Arce leads D.C. with nine career goals in the series. D.C.’s leader in assists vs FCD is Jaime Moreno with 11.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals