FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, May 2026 – game info and lineup prediction

“When you’re taken care of off the field, you’re going to produce on the field.” Reggie Cannon

FC Dallas travels to Denver for their final game before the World Cup break. It’s 5th in the West FC Dallas (22 points, 6-4-4) at 11th in the West Colorado Rapids (16 points, 5-8-1) from DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 pm CT.

Both teams are coming off wins over the San Jose Earthquakes. FCD 3-2 in the league last weekend and Colorado 2-0 in the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

Broadcast Info

TV: AppleTV

– Apple TV English: Christian Miles, Kacey White

– Apple TV Spanish: Carlos Mauricio Ramirez

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figer, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Deedson – International Duty (Out)

Bernard Kamungo – Lower Leg (Out)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Petar Musa – International Duty (Out)

Osaze Urhoghide – Lower Body (Questionable)

Ardavan Vahidtari (DAL) – Suspended: Technical Staff Red Card – Deliberately Leaving TA to Dissent

Suspended after one yellow: Osaze Urhoghide and Nolan Norris

Suspended after two yellows: Sam Sarver

Colorado Rapids

Ted Ku-DiPietro – Shoulder (Out)

Zack Steffen – Upper Body (Out)

Matt Wells (COL) – Suspended: Technical Staff Yellow Card Accumulation

Suspended after one yellow: Miguel Navarro

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

I know it says questionable with Osaze Urhoghide, but with a nice break after this, and Petar Musa already being rested for the World Cup (Logan Farrington in), I’m not risking Oz. The risk of a long-term injury to “force” the Big O into the game isn’t worth it. I put Sebastien Ibeagha in his spot.

With Dante Sealy potentially playing right wing for the Colorado Rapids, I considered the swap of Shaq Moore to left wingback (sliding Nolan Norris to LCB and Ibby to RCB). But having watched Sealy grow up here, I can say with confidence he’s less of a run the line and cross and more of a cut inside guy. So I left Norris at left back.

The Rapids are a high-possession team (56%) with a back line that can pass pretty well, so I don’t think a high press is in order from FCD. So it’s back to the mid to low block, I’m thinking, which means no Patrickson Delgado high defense up top and more Santi Moreno and Ran Binyamin.

Everything else is “standard” except I’ve got Jonathan Sirois doing enough to keep the… um… keeper spot.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Colorado Rapids, May 23, 2026.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Sam Sarver

Josh Torquato

Osaze Urhoghide (Alvaro Augusto?)

Nick Simmonds

Christian Cappis

Lalas Abubakar

Caleb Swann

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, May 23, 2026. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Ismail Elfath

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins

4TH OFFICIAL: Victor Rivas

VAR: Armando Villarreal

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

More Game Info

FCD vs. COL all-time : 36-30-20 (131 goals scored, 112 goals conceded)

: 36-30-20 (131 goals scored, 112 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL away: 9-21-12 (51 goals scored, 65 goals conceded)

Dallas is 3-0-0 when leading at halftime and 6-1-2 when scoring first. Yet 0-3-1 when conceding first. So maybe try and start good.

The Rapids are the youngest team in MLS this season, when going by the average age of current rosters (23.88 years).

FCD is tied in ninth in crosses in MLS with 166.

Dallas is second in MLS in aerial challenges won with 223.

Los Toros are – amazingly, given how much they sit back – sixth in total distance covered in MLS with 1632.86 km (1014.61 miles). Which goes to show how often they turn people over and get at them.

FCD is 6th in goals scored with 28 and 9th in MLS in xG with 24.71.

Reggie Cannon, 99, is one start away from recording his 100th regular-season start in MLS.

FCD is also tied for third in headed goals with five.

Only three players in MLS history have come off the bench to score in four games of a five-game stretch:

• Alan Gordon (04/07/2012 – 05/23/2012)

• Jeff Cunningham (04/02/2005 – 05/18/2005)

• Jeff Cunningham (10/16/2004 – 05/14/2005)

• Musa Shannon (09/24/1998 – 04/18/1999)•

Sam Sarver currently has three of four games from May 2 to the present.

Rapids forward Rafael Navarro is tied for the fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 12,

trailing the league lead by six.

Petar Musa is second in MLS in goals scored with 12.

Rafael Navarro, 36, is one goal shy of tying John Spencer for fifth place on the club’s all-time goals list.

Sebastien Ibeagha recorded the 28th fastest speed in MLS this season at 35.42 kph (22.01 mph).

Osaze Urhoghide ranks third in MLS in aerial challenges with 44 and tied in 13th in clearances with 22.

Michael Collodi is second in MLS in opponent crosses fisted with seven.

Keegan Rosenberry continues to climb the club’s all-time minutes list, ranking third in Rapids history with 16,390 minutes played. He is 750 minutes shy of Drew Moor for second place, trailing only Moor (17,140) and Pablo Mastroeni (18,669).

Colorado’s Reggie Cannon and Dante Sealy are both former Homegrown signings for FC Dallas out of the club’s Academy. Lalas Abubakar played 153 games for the Rapids between 2019 and 2024.

Today in “keep the other team out of the box,” the Rapids 2026 goal map.

All-Time FC Dallas Goals Tracker

Player Goals Jason Kreis 91 Jesus Ferreira 48 Petar Musa 46 Kenny Cooper 46 Blas Perez 36