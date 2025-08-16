FC Dallas at Austin FC – game info and lineup prediction

“It’s Never Neverland. People don’t grow up there. Restaurants are stuck in ramen and munchies.” Journalist Andrew Knowlton on Austin, Texas.

11th in the West FC Dallas (28 points, 7-11-7) travels south to take on 7th in the West Austin FC (34 points, 9-8-7) at 7:30 pm in Q2 Stadium.

FC Dallas took a step forward against the Timbers and will want to continue their form. Austin hasn’t lost since June, including a US Open Cup Quarterfinal win over San Jose.

This is a Copa Tejas game.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Mark Followill, Warren Barton

– Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman, Ashley Gonzalez

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Maarten Paes- Upper Leg (Out) – a.k.a. hamstring

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa

Suspension after 2 yellows: Logan Farrington, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, Michel Garbini

Austin FC

Brandon Vazquez – Knee (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Dani Pereira

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

No reason in my mind to think Coach Eric Quill will change much coming off the Timbers win, so we’ll leave the team in the 3-4-3 with the bulk of the team unchanged. When you win, you keep going.

However, I think Patrickson Delgado put up a stinker and perhaps opened the door for Anderson Julio to get back into the XI. So I went with that. Quill might stick with Delgado.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Austin FC, August 16, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Jacob Jackson

Sebastian Lletget

Louicius Deedson

Sam Sarver

Christian Cappis

Josh Torquato

Nolan Norris

Pedrinho

Patrickson Delgado

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Austin FC, August 16, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Armando Villarreal

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Cory Richardson, Felisha Mariscal

4TH OFFICIAL: Corbyn May

VAR: Michael Radchuk

More Game Info

FCD vs. ATX all-time : 7-2-2 (20 goals scored, 14 goals conceded)

: 7-2-2 (20 goals scored, 14 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX away: 2-1-1 (9 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

FCD is 4-6-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-9-4 when conceding first.

FCD has scored 15 goals in the 1st half and 22 in the 2nd this season.

FC Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime. The club is 2-3-4 when conceding the opening goal away from home in MLS.

Six games have been played by FCD with a halftime lead this season (4-2-0).

Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 364.

FCD is first in MLS in clearances with 232.

Dallas avgs 42.5 percent possession, second-lowest in MLS.

Dallas ranks 20th in xG across MLS with 38.7 xG.

The Burn is tied for fourth in MLS in counterattack goals (6).

The Burn are tied for third in MLS in opponents’ crosses fisted with 14.

Sebastien Ibeagha is seventh in MLS in aerial challenges won with 68.

Anderson Julio is tied in second in MLS in goals on counterattack with three.

Petar Musa has scored 10 goals with his right foot. He is sixth in MLS for most goals scored with his right foot.

Musa ranks 8th in clear-cut chances in MLS with 11. He has converted eight clear-cut chances, which is tied for fourth best in MLS.

Petar Musa is tied for third best in MLS in goals from open play with 12.

Sebastien Ibeagha is 14th in MLS in clearances with 40.

FC Dallas is 4-3-5 (17 points) on the road, 3-3-3 vs. the West.