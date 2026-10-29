FC Dallas’ 2027 Sprint Season schedule announced

MLS has announced the 2027 Sprint Season schedule, and FC Dallas kicks off the 2027 MLS Spring Season on February 20th and will run a 14 game gauntlet to the May playoffs as part of the 2027 MLS calendar flip. The Sprint Season culminates with MLS Cup on Memorial Day Weekend.

FC Dallas opens its 2027 MLS Sprint Season on the road against Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 20, and ends the regular season on the road against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, May 8. The first home game comes in week two against Portland Timbers.

Date Opponent Time Sat, Feb. 20 at Austin 7 pm Sat, Feb. 27 Portland Timbers 7 pm Wed, March 3 LA Galaxy 7 pm Sat, March 6 at San Diego 9 pm Sat, March 13 Colorado Rapids 7 pm Sat, March 20 at Real Salt Lake 8 pm Sat, March 27 Vancouver Whitecaps 7 pm Sat, April 3 at LAFC 9 pm Sat, April 10 San Jose Earthquakes 7 pm Sat, April 17 at Seattle Sounders FC 9 pm Wed, April 21 at Sporting Kansas City 7 pm Sat, April 24 Houston Dynamo FC 7 pm Sat, May 1 St. Louis CITY SC 7 pm Sat, May 8 at Minnesota United FC 7 pm

WHAT IS THE SPRINT SEASON?

The 2027 MLS Sprint Season is a transitional competition that will bridge the league’s current calendar with its new summer-to-spring schedule, which begins in July 2027. During the Sprint Season, clubs will compete exclusively against teams in their own conference, with no interconference play. Seven home matches and seven away matches for each team.

The Sprint Season will determine qualification for the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs, crown the 2027 MLS Cup champion, and determine berths in the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

The top eight clubs in each conference will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with every postseason match, including MLS Cup, hosted by the team with the higher position in the final 2027 Supporters’ Shield standings.

The playoffs will begin in May and will not pause for FIFA international windows. MLS clubs will also continue competing in domestic cup tournaments, including the 2027 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and 2027 Canadian Championship.