Fafa Picault named to MLS Team of the Week

For his exceptional play against Minnesota United on Saturday, FC Dallas winger Fafa Picault has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 7.
Congratulations to the new Sheriff in town! Sheriff Fafa Picaultrane!
The Independent FC Dallas & North Texas Soccer Blog Featuring The Latest News and Analysis
For his exceptional play against Minnesota United on Saturday, FC Dallas winger Fafa Picault has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 7.
Congratulations to the new Sheriff in town! Sheriff Fafa Picaultrane!