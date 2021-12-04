Ex-FC Dallas Head Coach named USMNT assistant

Former FC Dallas Head Coach and Academy Director Luchi Gonzalez completed somewhat of a swap as he was today named to Gregg Berhalter’s staff with the US Men’s National Team.

“We are pleased to add a coach of Luchi’s quality to the staff,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “He has significant experience with this generation of players, and combined with his background in the game both in the U.S. and abroad he will be a welcome addition to the team.”

Gonzalez will join up with the team for the December camp beginning on Monday, and will be reunited with six of his former players who were named to the roster.

The Miami-native fills the assistant coaching role vacated by Nico Estevez when he was named to succeed Gonzalez at Toyota Stadium. Gonzalez had been approached previously to coach the US U-20 MNT but turned the offer down to focus on securing a head or assistant coaching job at the senior level. The job eventually went to Luchi’s assistant in Dallas, Mikey Varas.

“I knew right away when this conversation started that this is what I want to do, and I’m very proud to have the opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “I am a product of the American Dream, and it’s the highest honor to represent the crest. I feel very aligned with Gregg and how he sees the game, and I look forward to working with the top American players and helping the team achieve our goals.”

Gonzalez served nine and a half years with FC Dallas, coaching the U-16s to a USSDA National Championship before taking over as Academy Director, and eventually moving up to coaching FC Dallas to two play-off appearances including the team’s first postseason win on the road since 2014.

Twelve players that played under Luchi Gonzalez in the FC Dallas Academy and first team are now capped US internationals. Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Jesús Ferreira, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Brandon Servania, and Tanner Tessmann. An appearance for Justin Che in the December friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina could make that thirteen.