Denton Diablos and DKSC face off in 2022 US Open Cup First Round

US Soccer has announced the First Round pairings for the 2022 US Open Cup and the two local DFW qualifying teams both face each other to kick off the Cup.

The reigning NPSL Champion Denton Diablos FC will host D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club (DKSC) on March 22nd at 7:30 pm at UNT Soccer and Track & Field Stadium; Denton, Texas.

FC Dallas will enter the ’22 Open Cup in the 3rd Round.

2022 US Open Cup Schedule – 2nd Round and On

April 5-7 Second Round (Division II and III teams enter) April 8 Third Round Draw April 19-21 Third Round (17 lower-seeded Division I teams enter) April 22 Round of 32 Draw May 10-11 Round of 32 (Eight higher-seeded Division I teams enter) May 12 Round of 16/Quarterfinal Draw May 24-25 Round of 16 June 21-22 Quarterfinals July 26-27 Semifinals Sept. 6, 7, 13 or 14 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final