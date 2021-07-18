Denton Diablos win 2021 NPSL Lone Star Conference Championship

The Denton Diablos continued their remarkable rise on Saturday night in Denton by defeating perennial power Laredo Heat 3-1 to bring home their first Lone Star Conference Championship.
James Doyle (Northeastern State) opened the scoring in the 9th minute off a Carlos Flores (Midwestern State) free kick.
Then in the 44th minute, Trevor Amann (Midwestern State) beat his defender and finished to extended the lead to 2.
With about 15 minutes left in the game, Laredo – who had won six straight games to reach the final – cut the lead in half.
But the Diablos were able to hang on and grabbed an insurance goal when Trevor Amann grabbed his brace just before the final whistle to bring home the 3-1 win and the title.
With the win, Denton Diablos advance to the West Regional Final next Saturday (July 24) where they will host Southwest Conference Champions FC Golden State from Irvine, California.